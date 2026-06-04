GoFundMe started for injured Isle of Man TT Sidecar passenger

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Shaun Parker, who was injured alongside Maria Costello in a crash at the Isle of Man TT last week.

The pair suffered a serious accident on the opening night of qualifying at the 2026 Isle of Man TT when their outfit struck a hare at the Brandish section of the course.

Costello was initially taken to Noble’s Hospital on the island before being transferred to Aintree hospital in Liverpool, where her condition is serious but stable.

Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

A GoFundMe was set up earlier this week for Costello, who is currently paralysed having suffered spinal injuries, among others.

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So far, over £186,000 has been raised for Costello.

Parker was initially kept at Noble’s, but has since been taken to Aintree hospital, where he continues his recovery from numerous injuries.

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A GoFundMe has now been set up for Parker, with the goal of reaching £12,000. So far, it has raised just over £7000.

A statement on the page read: “Many of you will know that Shaun was involved in a serious accident during the Sidecar qualifying session on the 26th May at the Isle of Man TT and has sustained serious injuries which will mean a long road to recovery.

“This GoFundMe page has been set up to help Shaun and his family through this difficult time.

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“Shaun is currently in Aintree hospital and is likely to be there for some time until he is well enough to return home.

“Whatever you can give will go some way to helping Shaun and his family whilst he is recovering.

“Shaun appreciates any support and promises to update you all with his progress.”

The Sidecar class was ultimately suspended from the 2026 Isle of Man TT, following a separate incident involving the Crowe brothers last Wednesday.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

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A full review of the class will take place following this year’s TT to try to preserve it for future years.

The class has also been suspended from the Southern 100 this year, owing to it sharing technical regulations with the TT.

Earlier this week, double British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde announced that he will be riding a nine-horsepower Honda 125cc bike 300 miles to Knockhill to raise money for Costello.

The 2026 TT is due to continue on Friday with the Supersport, Sportbike and Senior races, after a week heavily disrupted by weather.

Thursday was due to see the rescheduled Superstock 1 TT run, but poor weather has forced the race to be cancelled outright from the schedule.

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Donations can be made to Parker's GoFundMe here