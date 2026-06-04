Southern 100 announces contingency plans after Sidecar class axed

The Southern 100 says classic Sidecars will replace the modern class of machinery at the 2026 event, after the decision to scrap it on safety grounds.

The Isle of Man road race announced earlier this week that it was carrying out a review of the Sidecar class at the Southern 100, following several major incidents this year at the TT.

Both the TT and Southern 100 run to the same technical regulations in the Sidecar class.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

The “difficult but necessary” decision was made to scrap the Sidecar class on safety grounds.

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However, the Southern 100 has implemented a contingency plan that will see a classic Sidecar class - running to Pre-TT Classic regulations - slotted into the entry.

An appeal is being made for competitors to take part, with the entry costs covered by “an anonymous benefactor”.

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Giles Olley, clerk of the course at the Southern 100, said: “We were deeply saddened to have to pause the modern sidecar class this year, but as organisers, we must look forward.

“The idea to bring the Classics into the July event came directly from discussions within the paddock, and it is a fantastic solution.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of a private benefactor covering all entry fees, we are removing the financial barrier for teams.

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“The message from the Club is clear: if the teams enter and we can build a viable grid, the races will go ahead. Newcomers to the event especially are very welcome.”

A statement from the event added: “The Southern 100 Club is now issuing an urgent appeal to all Classic Sidecar competitors across the UK, Ireland, and further afield.

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

“This is a unique opportunity to race on the iconic Motor Isle Billown Course, in front of the legendary Southern 100 crowds.

“This initiative is strictly dependent on grid numbers. Interested teams and competitors are urged to contact the Race Office immediately to register their interest and secure their entry.

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“Further logistical details and entry forms will be made available via the official Southern 100 website and channels in the coming days.

“The Club also wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the long-term future of the modern sidecar class.

“We welcome the recent constructive insights from legendary chassis designer Louis Christen regarding the need for a collaborative regulatory review.

“The Southern 100 Club intends to be fully involved in that upcoming consultation alongside the ACU and industry experts to ensure modern sidecars can return to the Billown Course safely in 2027.”