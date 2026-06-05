Road traffic collision adds to list of 2026 Isle of Man TT delays

The Isle of Man TT schedule has suffered further delays on Friday morning after a road traffic collision.

Delays have been a prominent part of race week at the 2026 Isle of Man TT road races. After a sunny practice week, rain has been the dominant weather element in race week and only two races have been run so far: the Superbike TT last Sunday (31 May), and Supersport Race 1 on Tuesday (2 June).

The quantity of the delays have meant several substantial changes to the schedule for race week, including the move to put the headline Senior TT on Friday (5 June) instead of its traditional Saturday slot.

Race control tower, Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

In all, three races are in the Friday schedule, with a three-lap Supersport Race 2 due to run before a two-lap Sportbike Race 1, which was postponed on Tuesday as a result of bad weather. Those are both due to run before a four-lap Senior TT.

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The original schedule for Friday had a one-lap free practice session to begin at 10:30 before the first race at 11:45, but the schedule has been delayed by an hour as a result of a road traffic collision on the mountain road.

“Due to a Road Traffic Collision that occurred on the Mountain Section this morning, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed a 1-hour delay to today’s schedule,” a statement from the Isle of Man TT reads.

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Michael Dunlop, Supersport, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

“All roads on the TT Mountain Course will now close at 11:00.

“Please note the Mountain Road remains closed.

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“Free Practice is now scheduled to start at 11:30.”

Two races are still scheduled for Saturday with a second Sportbike race and a Superstock race, and these could also run on Sunday should the Saturday schedule be cancelled for weather.

The Sidecar races were scrapped from the schedule after two major incidents during practice week, including for Maria Costello for whom fundraising efforts have been started in order to assist with her treatment.