Storm Stacey recovers seized pickup truck at Isle of Man TT

BSB star and North West 200 winner Storm Stacey has finally been reunited with his pickup truck, which was seized by Manx Police on Monday.

Stacey had his truck seized by police shortly after arriving at the Isle of Man TT, with the vehicle then put through a lengthy four-hour inspection.

According to the two-time North West 200 winner, there were no faults found with his pickup truck although it did undergo some adjustments to comply with road-legal regulations.

This involved building new wheel arch flares out of what seems like gaffer tape - the regulations are that a vehicle's wheels must not protrude further than the wheel arch.

Stacey's truck is classified as a 'Dually' with twin rear wheels for extra traction, which are believed to have made him fall foul of the rules.

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Stacey took to social media after being reunited with his machine, saying: “Manx police won the battle but not the war.

“Pickups back with me now after it got seized for being un-roadworthy after a full vehicle inspection took 4 hours and the truck came back with no faults.

“Thanks Manx police for making me feel so welcome.

“Hopefully we can see some good racing today. Good luck [to] all riders.”

Stacey made his way over to the Isle of Man to watch the TT, however, poor weather has caused significant delays to the 2026 event, which has seen just two races go ahead so far.

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Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

That being said, a breakthrough in the weather has come at the right time, as today’s triple-header has already begun with Race 2 of the Supersport class.

Race 1 of the Sportbike class will then follow at 3:15pm BST, before Friday’s action is set to conclude with the Senior TT at 5:15pm.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Saturday will see a further two races take place, including Race 2 of the Sportbike and Superstock TT classes.

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