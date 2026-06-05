Michael Dunlop extends Isle of Man TT Supersport streak with Race 2 win

Michael Dunlop registered his 35th Isle of Man TT victory in Supersport Race 2 of the 2026 edition, beating Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman.

The podium was identical to that of the first Supersport road race on Tuesday, and the journey to that podium was largely similar.

Like on Tuesday, Harrison made the fastest start, indeed his first lap was the fastest he’s ever recorded on the Honda CBR600RR. But it all went away in the pit stop, which was again mandated at the end of the first lap given the reduced distance to three laps from four.

Michael Dunlop, Supersport, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Harrison had led Dunlop by over three seconds at points during the first lap, but lost five seconds in the pits and trailed by 1.7 seconds at Glen Helen on lap two. From there, just as on Tuesday, Dunlop relentlessly increased his lead and was unmatched over the final two laps, winning by over 26 seconds this time, a two-second increase over his gap from Race 1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison seemed like he was managing the gap to Hickman in the final lap or so, that staying around 20 seconds or so for the most part. Just as on Tuesday, he was the first to cross the line, but with Dunlop only four second behind having started 30 seconds after Harrison, the gulf between winning and finishing second was once again substantial.

Peter Hickman, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Read More

Hickman had indicated after Race 1 that he didn’t have much hope of being able to improve on the third place he got on Tuesday, even though he’d lost time in the pits then. It was a smoother stop this time, but he was not able to seriously challenge Harrison for second. Paul Jordan, likewise, was unable to put much pressure on Hickman, despite taking the wheel of Harrison from the first lap thanks to his second-place road position.

Mike Browne was classified fourth, ahead of Jordan, although he was tough to track through the race due to transponder issues. This could’ve been the final race with the Yamaha R6 for the Russell Racing team, with the R9 being developed to replace it.

Before Browne was reinstated, the entire top-nine was identical to that of Race 1, with Josh Brookes ahead of Dominic Herbertson, Jamie Coward, Shaun Anderson, and Ian Hutchinson. Browne, of course, was penalised 30 seconds in Race 1 for speeding in the pits. After the Yamaha rider was added into the classification, everyone from Jordan back dropped a position, meaning it was Hutchinson who rounded out the top-10, depriving second-year Padgett’s rider Mitch Rees of a first TT top-10.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT