Michael Dunlop doubles up on Friday at 2026 Isle of Man TT with Sportbike win

Sportbike Race 1 at the Isle of Man TT saw Michael Dunlop complete a historic victory.

It was Dunlop’s second win of the day from two races after he was victorious in Supersport Race 2. His streak in the Sportbike, formerly Supertwin, class is not as substantial as his Supersport class, but he has now won eight races in the class.

His first lap was a lap record on its own, even from a standing start, but his second lap deposed that with the first-ever 124mph lap for a Sportbike or Supertwin machine.

Jamie Coward, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

His winning margin in the end was 28 seconds as he claimed his 36th TT win, taking him 10 clear of Joey Dunlop.

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Behind Dunlop, Mike Browne and Paul Jordan battled over second place for the entire race, which was reduced to two laps as a result of delays earlier in the day.

Browne led the battle early on, but Jordan overhauled him by the end of the first lap. Browne was able to respond, though, and was back ahead by the time they reached Ballaugh on lap two.

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Both would go on to set personal best laps in the 123mph bracket on the final lap, but it was Browne who narrowly came out on top by 0.6 seconds.

Ordinarily it would be expected that Peter Hickman would be involved in this battle, too, but the Swan Racing Yamaha rider seemed to have an issue with his fuel cap from the first lap that cost him time, and he was never able to make up the ground to Jordan and Browne, ultimately finishing fourth.

Jamie Coward rounded out the top-five, ahead of Joe Yeardsley, Dominic Herbertson, Barry Furber, Michal Dokoupil, and Michael Sweeney in the top-10.

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Further back, Mark Parrett took his 100th TT start, finishing 35th.

There was a crash on the first lap for Michael Evans at the Bradden Dip. He was taken to Noble’s hospital.