2026 Isle of Man TT: Rider hospitalised after incident in Senior TT

The Senior TT at the Isle of Man TT was red flagged on lap two, bringing an early pause stoppage to the race.

Dean Harrison had been dominating the second Superbike-class race of the 2026 TT road races for the first one-and-a-half laps, leading Peter Hickman by over 15 seconds at Ballaugh on lap two.

However, as he made his way up the Mountain after leaving Ramsey for the second time, the race was red flagged.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

The cause of the red flag has been confirmed as an incident at the 11th Milestone.

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“A red flag was issued due to an incident at the 11th Milestone during the second lap of the Milwaukee Senior TT,” reads a statement from the Isle of Man TT.

“The competitor involved at the time of issue is reported as conscious and talking, and has been taken to Noble's Hospital via Airmed for further assessment and treatment.”

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Subsequently, it was confirmed that the race will not be restarted on Friday evening and will be run instead on Saturday 6 June.

"The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that once the management of the incident concludes, the available time remaining within the road closure period would not permit a restart of the Miilwaukee Senior TT at a 4-lap race distance," a statement from the Isle of Man TT reads.

"The Milwaukee Senior TT will now be rescheduled for Saturday 05 June."

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The Senior TT had already been rescheduled and delayed. Originally due to run on Saturday as usual, the race was moved to Friday in the hopes of avoiding bad weather on Saturday.

It was originally scheduled for 16:15, but the schedule was delayed by one hour on Friday morning due to a road traffic collision on the mountain road.

Race control tower, Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

It was then delayed by another hour to 18:15 when there was a “non-racing operational matter” before the preceding Sportbike race.

Another 10-minute delay was confirmed just minutes before the 18:15 start time due to a “non-racing medical emergency”, as reported by the Isle of Man TT.

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The race finally began at 18:25, but the red flag saw it cut short before the conclusion of its four-lap distance, reduced from the standard six laps.

The Saturday race schedule is due to include two races: a Sportbike race and a Superstock race, and there is the possibility that these could be rescheduled to Sunday if the weather does not permit racing on Saturday.