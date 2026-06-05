Isle of Man TT announces new Saturday schedule, but one class cancelled

The 2026 Isle of Man TT Senior race has been rescheduled for Saturday following a red flag incident on Friday, with Sunday’s contingency day now scrapped.

Numerous weather disruptions have wreaked havoc on the 2026 Isle of Man TT schedule, with just four of the scheduled eight races having been completed.

Organisers have so far been able to run the Superbike TT, both Supersport contests and the first of the Sportbike races.

Jamie Coward, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The Senior TT had been moved to Friday to offer it the best chance to run amid uncertain weather this weekend.

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But the race was red-flagged on the second lap due to an incident, with the clerk of the course announcing that it could not be restarted due to time constraints.

The Senior will now be re-run over four laps on Saturday at 12pm, with the second Sportbike race due to run at 3pm over three laps.

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However, due to low cloud in the forecast on Sunday, the contingency session touted for the sole Superstock race and the second Sportbike contest has now been canned.

This means that neither of the scheduled Superstock races will take place in 2026.

A statement from the TT read: “The Clerk of the Course has issued a revised schedule for Saturday 6 June, including the rescheduled Milwaukee Senior TT.

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“Following an improvement in the forecast for Saturday, and with heavy showers and low cloud now expected on Sunday, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the contingency period previously identified for Sunday will not be utilised.

“As a result, and due to the remaining weather windows available within the event schedule, the RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 has been cancelled and will not take place at the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The Mountain Road is scheduled to close at 09:00, with all roads on the TT Mountain Course closing at 10:00.

“Further updates will be issued as required.

“Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience.”

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Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop doubled up on Friday in Supersport TT 2 and Sportbike TT 1, bringing his haul for the week to three and raising the all-time record to 36.

Dean Harrison was on course to pair his Superbike TT win with victory in the Senior, having been in dominant form prior to the red flag.

Favourite in the Superstock class too, the decision to scrap those races means Harrison’s hopes of four in a week have been dashed.