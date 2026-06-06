Final 2026 Isle of Man TT race day hit with severe delay

The final day of the 2026 Isle of Man TT, which is due to feature the Senior TT, has been hit with a lengthy delay due to overnight rain.

Organisers for the 2026 edition of the TT have been in a constant battle with the weather across race week, with only four of the scheduled eight contests actually completed so far.

The opening day of the TT had to be scrapped due to the weather last Saturday, with one race running on Sunday, one on Tuesday and none again until Friday.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

Organisers managed to run the second Supersport race and the first Sportbike outing on Friday, while moving the Senior TT from its Saturday slot.

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However, a red flag on the second lap of the Senior forced it to be postponed to today (Saturday 6 June), while Sunday’s contingency schedule has been abandoned.

It is hoped that the four-lap Senior TT and the second Sportbike race can be run on Saturday.

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However, the original scheduled start time of midday has been scuppered by low cloud slowing the drying of the course from overnight rain.

A three-hour delay to the schedule was initially implemented, though no new running order has been posted yet.

At just before midday, the organisers confirmed a further two-hour delay has been added to the schedule.

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"The Clerk of the Course has announced a further 2-hour delay to today's schedule," a statement read.

"No further rain is forecast before 20:00. However, conditions around the course - including low cloud on the Mountain - will need to improve sufficiently for racing to proceed.

"The Mountain Road is currently closed, with all roads on the TT Mountain Course scheduled to close at 15:00.

"A further update will be issued at 14:00."

Organisers have a big window to get the races in on Saturday, with all roads needing to be opened by no later than 9:30pm.

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Josh Brookes, 2026 Isle of Man TT Superstock © Isle of Man TT

Last year’s Senior TT finale had to be abandoned due to strong wind.

The decision to scrap the Sunday contingency road closures due to a poor weather forecast means there will be no Superstock races in 2026.

The Superstock class was due to open the event last Saturday, before race one was eventually cancelled as the schedule was continually hampered by the weather.

Superstock TT 2 had been slotted in for Saturday’s revised timetable alongside Sportbike TT 2.

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However, with the Senior race now pushed back, Superstock TT 2 has also been scrubbed.