Isle of Man TT names rider involved in red flag crash in Senior race

The Isle of Man TT has named Finnish racer Erno Kostamo as the rider involved in Friday’s crash that red-flagged the Senior race.

Organisers had hoped to complete the Senior TT over a reduced four laps under good weather conditions on Friday, amid an uncertain forecast for the rest of the weekend.

But the race was stopped on lap two due to a crash at the 11th Milestone.

Race control tower, Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Organisers have now confirmed that the rider involved was Erno Kostamo, who is now being treated at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where he is reported as conscious and talking.

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The TT also provided updates on two other riders injured on Friday in incidents.

Jamie Cringle crashed in Supersport TT 2 and is being treated in Liverpool for leg, chest and back injuries.

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A GoFundMe has been set up to raise £20,000 for Cringle, who is a plumber by trade.

Michael Evans had a second crash of the meeting in Sportbike TT 1 but suffered no serious injuries.

The full statement from the TT read: “Following separate incidents that occurred during races on Friday 05 June at the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races, updates on the condition of the competitors involved are as follows:

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“Erno Kostamo , rider number 28, came off at the 11th Milestone, on the second lap of the Milwaukee Senior TT.

“Erno was initially treated at the scene before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital and subsequently transferred to Aintree Hospital for further treatment.

“Erno’s condition is reported as conscious, stable and talking. He continues to receive treatment for leg and hip injuries.

“Jamie Cringle came off at Union Mills, during the Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2.

“Jamie was taken by ambulance to Noble’s Hospital before subsequently being transferred to Aintree Hospital.

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Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

“Jamie’s condition is currently reported as conscious, stable and talking. He continues to receive treatment for leg, chest and back injuries.

“Michael Evans came off at Braddan Oak during the Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 1 and was taken to Noble’s Hospital for assessment and treatment.

“Michael’s condition is reported as conscious and stable, with no serious injuries. He continues to receive treatment.

“The Isle of Man TT Races send their best wishes to Erno, Jamie and Michael, together with their families, friends and teams.

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“We also thank the Marshals, the medics and emergency services for their professionalism and continued support.”