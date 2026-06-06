2026 Isle of Man TT: Final race day abandoned, Dean Harrison declared Senior winner

The finale race day at the 2026 Isle of Man TT has been called off due to poor weather, with the Senior TT declared after one lap from Friday.

Organisers for the 2026 edition of the TT have been in a constant battle with the weather across race week, with only four of the scheduled eight contests actually completed so far.

The opening day of the TT had to be scrapped due to the weather last Saturday, with one race running on Sunday, one on Tuesday and none again until Friday.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike © Isle of Man TT

Organisers managed to run the second Supersport race and the first Sportbike outing on Friday, while moving the Senior TT from its Saturday slot.

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But a red flag on the second lap of the Senior on Friday due to a crash for Erno Kostamo forced it to be postponed to Saturday.

Poor weather forced numerous lengthy delays on Saturday, with organisers ultimately taking the decision to abandon plans to run the Senior and second Sportbike race.

Sunday’s contingency was originally scheduled to be used to complete the race schedule, but was scrapped on Friday due to an uncertain forecast.

Organisers have declared the result of the Senior TT after a lap from Friday, with Dean Harrison the winner from Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes.

A statement from the clerk of the course read: “This has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging TTs in recent years from a weather perspective.

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“Over the course of the event, we set out with nine days on which racing could potentially have taken place, and rain will have affected seven of them.

“That is an exceptional set of circumstances and it has had a major impact on what we have been able to deliver.

“Throughout the event, the weather simply hasn’t worked in our favour.

“We have faced low cloud, rain, standing water and changing conditions across different parts of the Mountain Course, which have significantly limited the windows available to us.

“We fully appreciate that today’s outcome will be disappointing for competitors, teams, sponsors, volunteers and, of course, the thousands of fans who travel to the Isle of Man from around the world to experience the TT.

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“However, throughout the event we have remained committed to making the very best use of every available weather window, while carefully managing the operational, logistical and safety considerations involved in delivering racing on the Mountain Course.

“The challenges we have faced this year are part of the nature of an event that takes place on 37.73 miles of public roads.

“That is what makes the TT unique, but it also means that weather and course conditions will always play a significant role in determining what is possible.

“I would like to sincerely thank our competitors, teams, marshals, volunteers, officials, medical teams, residents, partners and fans for their patience, understanding and continued support throughout what has been a difficult week. Their cooperation has been greatly appreciated.”

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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From an original pre-event schedule of 10 races, the TT has seen just four of those run across race week.

Numerous serious incidents in the Sidecar class in practice week led to it being suspended for the remainder of the 2026 event.

The TT was also forced to scrap both Superstock races, as weather delays meant neither contest could be run.

Michael Dunlop won three times across the 2026 event, scoring victories in both Supersport races and the sole Sportbike outing.

It brings his overall record of wins to 36.

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Honda’s Dean Harrison won the opening Superbike TT of the event, and was on course for victory in the Senior TT on Friday before it was red-flagged.