Dean Harrison’s Senior TT prize money revealed

Dean Harrison has taken home close to £30k for winning the Senior race at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

The Senior TT was declared a result after just one full lap, with Harrison earning £28,500 which is the biggest individual prize pot for any race at the TT.

The Senior TT failed to run its full race distance after being stopped on Friday due to a crash for Finnish racer Erno Kostamo, which brought out red flags.

2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

With limited daylight remaining, TT organisers decided to move the Senior race back to Saturday, which was the original day it was scheduled to take place.

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But as was the case throughout the 2026 event, poor weather meant that no racing could go ahead as all three races were cancelled on the day.

Due to a mixture of low clouds and heavy rain for much of race week, a total of three races never got started including both Superstock races and the Sportbike Race 2.

The Senior race is considered the highlight of the Isle of Man TT, and as a result the top 20 riders are handed out prize money.

Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2026, Superbike © Isle of Man TT

Second place was awarded £14,250 which was won by Peter Hickman, while third place went the way of Josh Brookes, with the Australian winning £9,410.

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At the lower end of the top 20 the differences in prize money are much smaller with 19th place receiving £680, while 20th gets £630.

The second highest prize pot for a win is handed out in the Superbike TT, which was also won by Harrison. Thanks to his Superbike TT success Harrison took home £23,750.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop won all the remaining races that took place, including both Supersport races and Race 1 of the Sportbike class. £14,250 is handed out to the winner of a Supersport race, meaning Dunlop took home a total of £28,500 across both races.

Thanks to his victory in the Sportbike Race 1, Dunlop was awarded a further £7,130.

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