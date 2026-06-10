“The career’s been good” - Michael Dunlop reflects on Isle of Man TT success

Michael Dunlop now leads the race for the most Isle of Man TT wins by ten, after adding another three victories to his name in 2026.

Although three races were cancelled due to poor weather at this year’s TT, Dunlop still came away with more than a 50% win ratio.

Dunlop’s success continued in the Supersport class, where he has won the last ten races.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

In fact, Dunlop has not been beaten in the Supersport category since the Isle of Man TT returned in 2022, following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Dunlop also took victory in this year’s only Sportbike race to be completed (formerly known as Supertwin), after TT organisers cancelled Race 2 due to poor weather.

Low clouds and heavy rain plagued the TT throughout race week, with both Superstock races also scrapped from the schedule.

With 36 TT wins to his name, the Ulsterman now leads his uncle, Joey Dunlop, by ten. It’s a record that is looking like it will be harder and harder to beat in future years, although Dunlop could still add more victories to his name before hanging up his race leathers.

Speaking about his career at the TT, as well as success in the 2026 Supersport TT class, Dunlop was quoted by the Belfast News Letter as saying: “It’s been good, the career’s been good around here anyway and it’s been fantastic.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

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“I can’t say more to the boys, the bike [Ducati Panigale V2] was phenomenal again.

“I just settled off again and I knew Dean [Harrison] would come out of the blocks, but the wee bike’s been mint and thanks to everybody who keeps the whole team going.

“It’s good and I feel good. When the bike’s good I know I can win, and when we’re sitting right and I’m right, I know what I’m capable of.”

Achieving 40 wins at the Isle of Man TT is quickly becoming a real possibility for Dunlop, especially given his continued success with smaller machinery.