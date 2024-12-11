TAS Racing boss explains team’s road racing withdrawal

TAS Racing won the Senior TT in 2024, but will step back from road racing next year.

Philip Neill, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
Philip Neill, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.

After winning the largest prize in road racing, the Senior TT, TAS Racing will withdraw from road racing in 2025 focus on the short circuits.

The decision coincides with a move from BMW, with whom TAS first began its partnership almost 10 years ago in 2015, to Ducati and the Bologna brand’s Panigale V4 R Superbike, as well as its Panigale V2 Supersport machine.

“This is exciting for us,” said TAS Racing team principal Philip Neill when speaking at the recent Motorcycle Live show in Birmingham.

“You need to find new challenges I think after a certain amount of years, and this one came about through circumstance.

“But I can’t say how happy I am really. Ducati is an iconic brand; I’ve always admired them from a distance and can’t wait for the opportunity to see what we can do.”

The switch to Ducati means that TAS, which this year won the Senior TT (among numerous other road races) with Davey Todd, will not contest any road races in 2025.

Neill doesn’t rule out a return to the roads for the Northern Irish team, but said that the focus of the team’s attention now is on winning the BSB title — something Ducati has done on three occasions since the original V4 R hit the British Championship in 2019.

“What’s the saying, never say never,” Neill said of TAS’s road racing future.

“It's in our blood, we enjoy that side of things.

“But it is time for us right now to focus on British Superbikes. We want to win that championship.

“We’ve had lots of success in the other categories, in Superstock and Supersport, and have come very close in Superbike several times. But now we need to put our focus and effort in to try and win Superbike.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
20m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying form could make Ferrari stint “a painful adventure”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris praised for “champion-like” raw speed - but warned of “inner demons”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton sends message to McLaren after F1 constructors’ title win
Lewis Hamilton congratulates McLaren
Lewis Hamilton congratulates McLaren
RR
News
3h ago
TAS Racing boss explains team’s road racing withdrawal
Philip Neill, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
Philip Neill, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton names his “best world champion” | “We had great races together”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
4h ago
“He’s not an idiot” - Max Verstappen weighs in on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull struggles
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
BSB
News
5h ago
Honda’s Jack Kennedy declines BSB for Supersport title defence in 2025
Jack Kennedy, 2024 British Supersport Championship. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Jack Kennedy, 2024 British Supersport Championship. Credit: Honda Racing…
MotoGP
News
21h ago
KTM set for more job cuts amid financial struggles
Red Bull KTM RC16, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Red Bull KTM RC16, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
21h ago
Sergio Perez's struggles spark Daniel Ricciardo comparison: “Relieved when it’s over”
Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo
Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
22h ago
Yuki Tsunoda ‘didn’t struggle to adapt’ to Red Bull in F1 test ahead of crunch decision
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda