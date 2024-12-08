Michael Russell “sadly” confirms major U-turn for 2025 Isle of Man TT

Michael Russell has been forced to make a major change ahead of the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

Russell Road Racing have withdrawn from all three-wheeled races next year.

Russell, a regular in solo and sidecar categories, raced alongside Vicky Cooke.

But they failed to start the first sidecar race, earlier this year, at the Isle of Man TT. Then they retired early from the second race.

Jake Roberts joined Russell, after the TT, for the Southern 100 Road Races.

They were declared third, then retired from the Sidecar Championship.

But despite initially announcing they would return together for the 2025 Isle of Man TT, those plans have been shelved.

A team statement confirmed: “Just a quick post to sadly announce that the team will be withdrawing from 3 wheeling racing throughout 2025 due to circumstances out of our control.

“We would like to wish Jake every success with wherever his ventures take him, and the team are looking forward to racing some solo machinery throughout the season.

“Keep an eye out for some updates in the new year.

“Regards the RRR Team.”

Russell is a legend at the TT, who made history in 2022 by starting every race at the event, both solo and sidecar.