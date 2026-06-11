Isle of Man TT launches Sidecar review after 2026 class suspension

The Isle of Man TT has launched its sustainability review into the Sidecar class, following its suspension in 2026 due to serious crashes.

Organisers announced on the Thursday of practice week at the 2026 TT that the Sidecar class was suspended effective immediately on safety grounds.

This followed two serious incidents in practice week, with a flip for the Crowes brothers’ outfit the trigger for the suspension after a similar crash for Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley in 2025.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT’s Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, said during the TT that a thorough review of the class and its sustainability would be carried out after the 2026 event in order to preserve it for the future.

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On Thursday morning, the TT officially launched its review process with a call for feedback from competitors, teams, industry representatives, spectators and any other interested parties.

The review “will be supported by a number of specialist panels, who will provide expertise and advice across multiple areas, including technical regulations, race organisation and competitor representation”.

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A final report will be published at the end of July.

“The decision to suspend the Sidecar class during this year’s event was not taken lightly,” Gary Thompson said in a statement.

“Sidecars have a long and important history at the Isle of Man TT and are valued by competitors, teams, officials and fans alike.

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“However, this review is not solely a response to the events of this year.

“It will consider the Sidecar class over a number of years, including participation trends, technical development, incident data and its long-term sustainability within the Isle of Man TT.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

“This review will examine a wide range of factors , and we are keen to hear from all those with an interest in the sport.

“Alongside the evidence submitted, it will assess a range of relevant data sets to help ensure that any conclusions and recommendations are informed by both experience and objective evidence.

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“We are committed to ensuring that the process is open, balanced and evidence-led.

“The Isle of Man TT has continually evolved throughout its history, and it is important that we approach this review in the same spirit.”