Injured Isle of Man TT rider had “two major surgeries” on his legs after crash

Finnish racer Erno Kostamo says he’s had to undergo “two major surgeries” on his legs after a crash in the red-flagged Isle of Man TT Senior race last Friday.

The blue-riband Senior TT was moved from its original Saturday 6 June slot to Friday 5 June owing to severe weather disruption throughout race week.

The shortened four-lap race was only run for a single tour before it was red-flagged due to a crash at the 11th Milestone section of the course.

Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT organisers announced on Saturday that Erno Kostamo was the rider involved in the incident.

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He was taken to Noble’s Hospital on the island for immediate treatment, before being transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

Kostamo has since undergone two major operations on leg injuries, but says he will need further surgeries.

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In a post on his Facebook page, Kostamo wrote: “I was involved in a serious crash on the Mountain Course at the 11th milestone during the second lap.

“Following the accident, I was airlifted first to Noble's Hospital and then transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

“Today [Saturday], I underwent two major surgeries on both of my legs, and I am no longer in immediate danger.

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“A few more surgeries are still required to stabilise my condition.

“There is no precise timeline for my recovery yet, but we are taking it day by day.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the TT Marshals for their hard work in saving my life, as well as to everyone else for all the support.”

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The Senior TT was postponed to Saturday again following the red flag on Friday for the Kostamo crash.

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However, poor weather on Saturday led to the organisers to abandon the race programme and declare a result from the Senior based on the first lap.

This left Honda’s Dean Harrison as the winner, after the Yorkshireman had built up a commanding lead and posted a 135mph lap from a standing start before the race was halted.

In total, just four of the eight scheduled races were actually complete at TT 2026, with both Supersport, the first Sportbike and the Superbike contests running to the chequered flag.