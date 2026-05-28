Rider dies following Isle of Man TT Wednesday practice crash

The Isle of Man TT has confirmed that a rider, Daniel Ingham, has died following a crash during practice on Wednesday. He was 33.

Wednesday’s evening practice session was red-flagged following a crash in the Sidecar session involving the Crowe brothers.

In a statement, the TT also mentioned a separate incident had taken place during the evening qualifying sessions and that details would be provided in due course.

Daniel Ingham Manx GP 2024 © Crash

Organisers have now announced that 33-year-old Daniel Ingham, who was making his TT debut, died following an incident on the opening lap of Wednesday evening’s third qualifying.

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Ingham was making his TT debut, but was experienced around the Mountain Course, having competed at the Manx Grand Prix since 2016. He won the Senior Manx Grand Prix in 2024.

A statement from the TT read: “The Isle of Man TT Races regrets to confirm that Daniel Ingham, 33, from Melton Mowbray, was killed in an incident during qualifying yesterday at the Isle of Man TT Races.

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“The accident occurred at Doran’s Bend, on the first lap of the third qualifying session.

“Daniel made his Mountain Course debut in 2016 as a competitor in the Manx Grand Prix before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races.

“He had achieved a number of podium finishes during his 10 years’ experience of competing, most notably achieving a 1st place in the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix.

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“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends.”

This marks the first death at the TT in two years, and follows a fatal accident on the island's Billown circuit last weekend during the Pre-TT Classic Road Races.

Following the Crowe incident in the Sidecar class on Wednesday evening, organisers announced on Thursday that the Sidecar class has been suspended for the rest of the event.

Ryan Crowe & Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The Crowe crash followed a serious incident in the Sidecar class on Tuesday evening involving Maria Costello, who is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

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The TT is due to continue on Friday with the final qualifying sessions, before racing begins on Saturday with the opening Superstock race of the meeting. The first Sidecar race was also due to run on Saturday.