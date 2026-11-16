Sidecar teams cancel 2027 Isle of Man TT plans over new technical regulations

Sidecar TT podium finisher Lee Crawford has confirmed the absence of Team ARC at next year’s Isle of Man TT races, citing the new technical regulations as the reason why.

Team ARC | Crawford Racing raised serious concerns with the new technical regulations as part of a lengthy statement on social media.

The main concern is centred around the introduction of the sportbike-derived engine platform, which is set to replace the outgoing 600cc engines.

The new engine formula is based on the same Sportbike platform found in BSB, which is also set to replace the popular Supertwin class at the TT in 2027 and beyond.

Sidecar racing at the TT. © Isle of Man TT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers revealed the new Sidecar TT regulations a few months after the 2026 event concluded in June, which are designed to make the category safer, more sustainable and more competitive.

However, the new set of rules have also caused Gibson Racing to cancel its plans to race at the TT in 2027.

The new engine platform is a major reason why teams are cancelling their 2027 plans, although other areas such as controlled electronic packages have played a role in the decision, too.

The statement from Team ARC | Crawford Racing, read:

“Following the publication of the 2027 Isle of Man TT Sidecar Technical Regulations, Team ARC wishes to formally express its concerns regarding the significant changes being introduced to the sidecar technical regulations with immediate effect.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

“We recognise that consultation has taken place regarding the future of the regulations. However, the direction now being implemented, specifically the move to a BSB Sportbike-derived engine formula and controlled electronics package, was neither explored as a proposed direction during that consultation nor recommended by any competitor, to our understanding.

“The decision represents a fundamental departure from the established technical formula under which existing competitors have invested considerable time, expertise and financial resources.

“The removal of the existing 600cc engine formula, combined with the introduction of homologated engine platforms, controlled electronics, prescribed wiring architecture and associated restrictions, has potentially far-reaching consequences for established teams.

“This is not simply a change of engine. It potentially requires substantial redesign and replacement of existing engine installations, exhaust systems, airboxes, engine mounts, electronics and associated components.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Tom and Ben Birchall at the TT. © Isle of Man TT

“We are also concerned about the immediate implementation of these regulations and the absence of a reasonable transition period for competitors who have invested in machinery built around the existing rules.

“Of particular interest is the approach being taken by other major road-racing events. The Southern 100, for example, is prepared to continue with the established 2025 technical regulations, incorporating relatively minor amendments primarily relating to safety.”

The team also went on to say that the future of sidecar racing should be developed with input from its competitors.