John McGuinness commits to 2027 Isle of Man TT as another road racing milestone awaits

John McGuinness will once again be back at the Isle of Man TT in 2027, as Honda confirms him and Dean Harrison for next year’s road racing campaign.

The TT road races were first contested by McGuinness back in 1996 and, although he hasn’t won since 2015, the passion to keep racing remains.

McGuinness will be back in 2027 with the new CBR1000RR-R and once again as team-mate to Dean Harrison, who will arrive there as the reigning Senior TT winner. The North West 200 is also again on McGuinness’ schedule, where he is due to make his 100th start.

“I’m really pleased that I’m staying with Honda for 2027,” said McGuinness.

John McGuinness, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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“We were fast in 2026 and, if the weather had played ball at the TT, we’d have had more seat time.

“It wasn’t to be though, so to be heading back as teammate to Dean [Harrison] and with an all new bike to race is fantastic.

“I have my 100th race start at the NW200 to look forward to as well, it’s going to be an excellent year for road racing.”

“No worries” for Harrison with new bike

Dean Harrison has arguably been the reference 1,000cc rider over the past couple of years at the TT, with four wins across the Superbike and Superstock classes in 2025 and 2026.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

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It would perhaps be understandable, then, if Harrison was apprehensive about a new bike coming for next season, but he says there are no concerns.

“My performance at the TT in 2026 was, in my opinion, the strongest I’ve ever been,” Harrison said.

“The confidence that gives me for next year should not be underestimated.

“I have no worries at all about developing the new Fireblade to suit my style and I can’t wait to see how we cope with the demands of a new bike.

“My crew chief Stew Millen and our data man Bob Grey are excellent, we work really well together and I know that we’ll be in a good place.

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Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike © Isle of Man TT

“Having John [McGuinness] as a teammate only improves our outlook for 2027. I think we work really well together and I’m proud to share the awning with him again.

“Aside from being mates, there’s a lot of experience to make use of from both of us. This lifts the mood in the Honda camp and we all benefit from feeling positive.”

Harrison will also return to the BSB class in 2027 to help develop the new CBR1000RR-R, partnering Ryan Vickers and three-time champion Kyle Ryde.