Davey Todd absent from Macau Grand Prix entry list as 8Ten BMW half-represented

Davey Todd is absent from the recently published entry list for the 2026 Macau Grand Prix, but Peter Hickman is included.

Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Superbike TT podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Superbike TT podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

20 riders are included on the entry list for the Macau Grand Prix, but none of them are Davey Todd.

Todd has attended the famous Asian road race in the past few years, winning in each of the past two years. He was awarded the win in 2024 as a result of qualifying on pole position, although the race didn’t run because of a typhoon.

2025 was his first time racing at Macau for the 8Ten team, which he formed with Peter Hickman at the start of last year after FHO Racing fell through. Hickman finished the race second, making it a 1-2 on debut for the BMW squad.

But the defending Macau winner will not return in 2026, it seems, although Hickman is included on the 20-rider entry list.

Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Also on the list are familiar names from European road races such as Amalric Blanc, Paul Jordan, Maurizio Bottalico, and Julian Trummer.

The full entry list for Macau is below.

Rider

Team

Bike

Amalric BlancAmalric Racing#25 by Griffiths & Son / HMLHonda CBR1000RR-R
Martin MorrisRedspeed International with EBC group and Adam HewittHonda CBR1000RR-R
Aaron SpenceSebden Steel/ Spence EngineeringHonda CBR1000RR-R
Kevin KeyesSaracore RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R
Sam Westmoto-hub.co.ukBMW M1000 RR
Michael EvansRC ExpressHonda CBR1000RR-R
Paul JordanJackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 - CroweperformanceHonda CBR1000RR-R
Marcus SimpsonPenz13 Racing TeamBMW M1000 RR
Mark HewittDent Boy LtdBMW M1000 RR
Eddy FerreOptimark Road Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R
Timothee MonotTMRYamaha R1
Maurizio BottalicoRVS MotorsportBMW M1000 RR
Rob HodsonSMT RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R
Phillip CroweJackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 - CroweperformanceBMW M1000 RR
Olivier LupbergerHeidger-Motorsport Yamaha R1
Peter HickmanZeeco BMW by 8Ten RacingBMW M1000 RR
Julian TrummerRVS MotorsportBMW M1000 RR
Dean McMasterAir NiKawasaki ZX-10RR
Fedrik MatthysHoffmann by MRPBMW M1000 RR
Florian AstnerPenz13 Racing TeamBMW M1000 RR

For Todd, missing Macau would cap off what has been a terribly disrupted 2026 season.

Since February’s Daytona 200, Todd has battled injury and was forced to miss the two most important races of his season – the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT – as a result of the damage done in Florida. 

Todd was also unable to line up on the BSB grid this year as 8Ten Racing pulled the plug on its British championship ambitions after the third round at Knockhill. The withdrawal from the series was initially framed as a temporary one, but Hickman recently appeared on the Outside Line podcast, saying there that the team will not be going back to the championship, even with the technical overhaul coming in 2027.

The 2026 Macau Grand Prix is due to take place on 19-22 November.

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Davey Todd absent from Macau Grand Prix entry list as 8Ten BMW half-represented
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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