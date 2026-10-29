Davey Todd absent from Macau Grand Prix entry list as 8Ten BMW half-represented

20 riders are included on the entry list for the Macau Grand Prix, but none of them are Davey Todd.

Todd has attended the famous Asian road race in the past few years, winning in each of the past two years. He was awarded the win in 2024 as a result of qualifying on pole position, although the race didn’t run because of a typhoon.

2025 was his first time racing at Macau for the 8Ten team, which he formed with Peter Hickman at the start of last year after FHO Racing fell through. Hickman finished the race second, making it a 1-2 on debut for the BMW squad.

But the defending Macau winner will not return in 2026, it seems, although Hickman is included on the 20-rider entry list.

Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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Also on the list are familiar names from European road races such as Amalric Blanc, Paul Jordan, Maurizio Bottalico, and Julian Trummer.

The full entry list for Macau is below.

Rider Team Bike Amalric Blanc Amalric Racing#25 by Griffiths & Son / HML Honda CBR1000RR-R Martin Morris Redspeed International with EBC group and Adam Hewitt Honda CBR1000RR-R Aaron Spence Sebden Steel/ Spence Engineering Honda CBR1000RR-R Kevin Keyes Saracore Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R Sam West moto-hub.co.uk BMW M1000 RR Michael Evans RC Express Honda CBR1000RR-R Paul Jordan Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 - Croweperformance Honda CBR1000RR-R Marcus Simpson Penz13 Racing Team BMW M1000 RR Mark Hewitt Dent Boy Ltd BMW M1000 RR Eddy Ferre Optimark Road Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R Timothee Monot TMR Yamaha R1 Maurizio Bottalico RVS Motorsport BMW M1000 RR Rob Hodson SMT Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R Phillip Crowe Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 - Croweperformance BMW M1000 RR Olivier Lupberger Heidger-Motorsport Yamaha R1 Peter Hickman Zeeco BMW by 8Ten Racing BMW M1000 RR Julian Trummer RVS Motorsport BMW M1000 RR Dean McMaster Air Ni Kawasaki ZX-10RR Fedrik Matthys Hoffmann by MRP BMW M1000 RR Florian Astner Penz13 Racing Team BMW M1000 RR

For Todd, missing Macau would cap off what has been a terribly disrupted 2026 season.

Since February’s Daytona 200, Todd has battled injury and was forced to miss the two most important races of his season – the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT – as a result of the damage done in Florida.

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Todd was also unable to line up on the BSB grid this year as 8Ten Racing pulled the plug on its British championship ambitions after the third round at Knockhill. The withdrawal from the series was initially framed as a temporary one, but Hickman recently appeared on the Outside Line podcast, saying there that the team will not be going back to the championship, even with the technical overhaul coming in 2027.

The 2026 Macau Grand Prix is due to take place on 19-22 November.