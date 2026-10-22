World champion speedway rider Romano Hummel passes away aged 27

Tributes have poured in for track and grass rider Romano Hummel who has tragically passed away

Track rider Romano Hummel has tragically passed away
Track rider Romano Hummel has tragically passed away

The motorsport world is morning following the tragic passing for former world champion rider Romano Hummel.

The Dutch international track racing star's death was confirmed in a statement on Thursday from motorcycle racing governing body FIM.

Hummel was crowned FIM Long Track world champion in 2021 and shone in both long track and grass track. He was also part of the Dutch team which raced to glory at the 2023 Team Long Track World Championship an accolade he once again achieved this year.

FIM said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that the FIM has learned of the passing of Romano Hummel, a talented Dutch Long Track and Grass Track rider and one of the most successful riders in international Track Racing, with outstanding results at both European and World Championship level."

"Romano's talent emerged early: he won the FIM Youth Gold Trophy (125cc) in 2011 and the FIM Long Track Youth World Cup (250cc) in 2013, launching an international career that made him one of the leading figures in Long Track and Grass Track racing.

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"In 2016, Romano won his first FIM Long Track of Nations with the Dutch national team, and in 2021 he was crowned FIM Long Track World Champion.

"He also won the FIM Europe Individual Grass Track Championship title three times, in 2022, 2023 and 2026, most recently on 29 August 2026 in Aduard, the Netherlands, winning every race in front of his home crowd.

"Romano’s talent, determination and commitment earned him the respect of the international Track Racing community. His passing is deeply felt across motorcycle sport, and his remarkable sporting legacy will be remembered."

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