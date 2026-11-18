Organisers at the Isle of Man TT have announced tweaks to the 2027 Sidecar regulations just days after one team announced it was pulling out of next year’s event.

The Sidecar regulations have undergone significant changes for 2027, following an evaluation of the viability of the class after it was suspended in 2026 on safety grounds.

One of the key changes centres around the introduction of sportbike-derived engines, which are aimed at reducing speeds and bringing costs down.

But Team ARC | Crawford Racing announced earlier this week that it was cancelling its 2027 TT plans because of the engine regulations.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

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2027 Sidecar rules tweaked, but engine regulations not among changes

TT organisers have now announced updates to the Sidecar regulations, though they have said in a press release that “the engine specification and common electronics control system remain unchanged.”

It went on to add: “These measures are central to delivering the significant and controllable reduction in speed required for the responsible return of the Sidecar TT for 2027 and beyond.”

The press release states that “requirements relating to fairings, bodywork and aerodynamic surfaces, as well as fuel tanks and fuel pumps, have been amended for 2027”.

It adds: “These changes account for concerns on production timescales and help reduce the immediate financial impact on teams, providing a transitional approach while longer-term regulations are developed further for 2028.”

The organisers say they are working with more specialists on the aerodynamic rules as “the Mountain Course presents conditions that are not directly comparable with other events”.

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TT reaffirms commitment to Sidecar class

Though the new Sidecar regulations have already prompted some teams to rethink their TT plans, organisers have not been deterred from their commitment to the category.

“The return of the Sidecar TT in 2027 remains the first year of a three-year commitment to the class.

“We recognise from the outset the time, investment and practical undertaking required of competitors and teams to adapt to the new regulations - and that initially the field will be smaller.

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Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

“Throughout the three-year period, the Race Organiser and Race Promoter will continue to work with competitors and teams to support implementation, understand the practical impact of the changes and identify where further development is appropriate without compromising their fundamental purpose.

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“The effectiveness of the changes will be reviewed during and after TT 2027, taking account of incident evidence, speeds and machinery performance, technical compliance and reliability, competitor feedback, specialist technical input and the amount of qualifying and racing completed.

“No single statistic will determine whether the changes have been successful.

“The Sidecar TT has an established place in the history of the event.

“Our responsibility now is to make changes, and to create the conditions in which the class can continue and develop over the longer term.”