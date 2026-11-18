Tributes have poured in from the road racing community following the loss of Rachel Burrows, who was known to be a “much-loved” figure in road racing through Northern Ireland.

Wife to former road racer John Burrows, Rachel Burrows passed away on Sunday.

The mother or two’s passing was tragically followed by a second death within the family just a few hours later, when her mother Lady Jennifer Morrow also died.

Burrows’ mother was the wife of senior Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politician Lord Morrow, otherwise known as Maurice George Morrow.

Tributes have poured in for Rachel Burrows © John Burrows via Facebook

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Road Racing Ireland said in a heartfelt statement: “Everyone at Road Racing Ireland is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rachel Burrows.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to her husband John, her children Jack and Isla, and the entire family and close friends at this very difficult time. We’re thinking of you all.

“Rest in peace, Rachel.”

Burrows’ husband, John, retired from road racing in 2012 before running one of the most successful teams in Irish road racing.

Mervyn White, events director of the North West 200, also expressed his sadness and sympathy for the family, saying: “Coleraine and District Motor Club, [and] Briggs Equipment North West 200 would like to express their deepest sympathy and sadness on the death of Rachel Burrows (wife of John Burrows).

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“Our sincere condolences to John and the family circle.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also added: “On behalf of the Democratic Unionist Party, I extend our deepest sympathy to Maurice, to Rachel's husband John, and to the entire Morrow and Burrows families at this most difficult of times.

“Maurice Morrow has been a rock of strength and support to so many of us through difficult moments in our lives.

“Now, in his darkest hour, it is our turn to be a rock for him.

"Throughout Jennifer and Rachel's long battles, Maurice has demonstrated extraordinary love and strength."

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