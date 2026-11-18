Plans for the Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2027 have collapsed as “time has run out” to gain the necessary funding for the event to take place.

The Ulster Grand Prix last ran in 2019 when Peter Hickman won the headline Superbike race.

The event never came back post-Covid in the way that other road races like the Isle of Man TT and North West 200 were able to.

However, hopes for a return event in 2027 were raised earlier this year when the Motorcycle Union Ireland Ulster Centre said that it was working on plans to get the event back on the road racing calendar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, those plans have now fallen through as the necessary “support and funding” has not been obtained to make the race happen. MCUI Ulster Centre says it is now considering the possibility of bringing the race back in 2028 instead.

“Unfortunately, we are now at the stage where we are unable to continue with the event’s planned return next year,” reads a statement from MCUI Ulster Centre, as reported by the Belfast News Letter.

“Time has run out for securing the additional support and funding that is required for to continue with the planning, administration, marketing, promotion, and digital marketing for an event of this scale which is significant for the famous UGP race return.

“This decision was not taken lightly. We extended our deadline by eight weeks in the hope of securing a last-minute offer and commitment.

“This means that the famous Dundrod 7.4-mile course on which the Ulster Grand Prix was held, will once again lie silent for another year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW, Ulster GP, © Ulster Grand Prix

“From the outset we have made it clear that this event can only return under sustainable circumstances and with all external agencies on board.

“The management team will consider whether the race could take place in 2028.

“The MCUI (UC) are grateful for all the assistance and support to date from everyone mentioned above, the enquiries from supporters from around the world, and from the members of MCUI (UC) clubs.”