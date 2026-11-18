Footage and images have been revealed by Maria Costello showing the brutal reality of her recovery process after her crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Costello’s crash in practice at this year’s TT road races left her paralysed from the T5/T6 vertebrae down, as well as with several other injuries including broken ribs, a broken arm, and facial injuries that had a broken nose and eye socket listed among them.

For Costello, the injuries she sustained in the crash put her on a path of recovery on which she has publicly updated several times in the last months, although the latest update is perhaps the most brutal with footage and images included from her early days in hospital.

“I didn’t intend to leave it this long,” wrote Costello in a statement posted to her Facebook page.

“It’s not because I don’t want to update you, but because, honestly, it’s all been so much.

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“I think you’ll understand what I mean as I begin to share more of what’s been happening .

“Going back to the start is difficult. I’m also such a private person, but let me try…

“I woke up in Nobles Hospital, surrounded by medics. Some of my team then came to reassure me before I was alone again for the helicopter transfer to Liverpool.

“There were scans, surgery to stabilise my broken back and decompress my damaged spinal cord, stitches to the gash in my broken face… and, well, a whole lot more.

“But what has stayed with me most is the people.

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“My family, my team, medics, nurses, HCAs all the staff who show up with love, kindness and care.

“I’ll try to share more regular updates, but right now I have to give everything I have to my body.

“I want you to know that I’m being held up by your kindness and support.You have been incredible.

“This is so hard but I am grateful I’m here.

“And grateful to everyone who continues to hold me up through even the darkest moments.”

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The crash for Costello and her passenger Shaun Parker was also one of two high profile crashes (the other being one for Ryan and Callum Crowe) in the Sidecar class that eventually saw the category removed from the race schedule and a review of the Sidecar rules.

That review has resulted in revisions to the technical regulations that have seen two Sidecar teams cancel their 2027 plans to race at the TT.