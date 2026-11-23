Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has announced that he is stepping down from the role after 15 years.

Thompson was appointed Clerk of the Course at the TT in 2011 and took charge officially in 2012.

Just the ninth person in TT history to hold the position, Thompson is also one of the longest-serving Clerks of the Course.

During his tenure, his ‘attention paddock’ calls from the TT control tower became one of the most recognisable parts of the event.

Gary Thompson, Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course © Isle of Man TT

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In a press release issued by the TT, Thompson is due to remain involved in TT 2027 in an advisory role to support the transition to his successor.

According to the TT, this is part of wider leadership changes.

In a statement, Thompson says he is “immensely proud” of the work he has done in his 15 years as Clerk of the Course.

“I feel honoured to have worked on the TT for so many years, and the time now feels right to pass the baton on,” he said.

“The TT has been a huge chapter of my life and is something I will always care passionately for.

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“It has not been without its extreme challenges, but I’m immensely proud of the work that’s been achieved through the years.”

“That work has only been possible thanks to the hard work and commitment of a fantastic team of volunteers and officials that I have had the pleasure of working with, and to whom I owe a great deal of thanks.”

“I hope and believe that I’m leaving the TT in a stronger position than when I began, and while I will remain in a supporting role through 2027, I’m looking forward to watching from the hedgerows in the future.”

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No news has been given on who will replace Thompson in this role.

The change comes as the TT undergoes significant regulatory changes in the Sidecar class, following its suspension in 2026 due to safety issues.

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2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

In recent years, Thompson has also had to deal with major schedule changes during the TT and Classic TT due to poor weather.

While some decisions surrounding timetables were criticised, Thompson has consistently had the backing of the riders in any safety-related decisions.