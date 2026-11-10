New chapter awaits for former BSB champion as team announces departure

Two-time BSB champion Josh Brookes will no longer race for the DAO Racing team in 2027, the team has confirmed.

Brookes joined DAO from FHO for the 2025 BSB season and took the team’s first BSB podium, and later its first victory, in his first season there.

He was also a part of the team’s return to road racing in 2026, finishing third in this year’s heavily shortened Senior TT after taking fourth in the Superbike TT.

However, results in BSB never came this year as Brookes and DAO struggled to find the same performance from the Honda CBR1000RR-R as the factory team, particularly with Ryan Vickers, was able to. Vickers won four races in 2026, while Brookes’ best this year was seventh, taken at both Knockhill and Snetterton.

Josh Brookes, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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The DAO team has now confirmed Brookes will not return in 2027.

“Josh [Brookes] has brought a huge amount of experience and knowledge to DAO Racing, and it has been a pleasure to work with him over the past two seasons,” said team manager Jonny Bagnall.

“We have shared some great moments together; and his experience as a two-time British Superbike Champion has been an important part of our journey.

“Racing is a challenging environment, and we have worked hard together through the highs and the lows.

“We would like to thank Josh for his commitment, honesty and determination throughout his time with us; and we wish him every success and happiness in whatever comes next.”

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Brookes has made no announcement or comment himself on 2027 as yet; his future is therefore uncertain at present.