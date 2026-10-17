Yamaha BSB team confirms exit from series after 2026 finale

Sencat Racing has confirmed it will no longer compete in BSB after the end of the 2026 season.

The Sencat team made the switch to Yamaha for 2026 after several years running Aprilia machinery. It also brought in race winner Christian Iddon to ride the R1, but the results have not come this year, with Iddon’s best finish being fifth (taken twice, in Race 1 at the first Donington round and in Race 1 at the first Brands Hatch round).

Today (17 October) the team announced that it will not continue racing beyond this weekend’s 2026 BSB finale.

“So this weekend will be the last weekend Sencat Racing will be racing in a full British championship, I have made the decision to pull out of racing at British Superbikes and all classes as a team for 2027,” said Sencat Racing team owner Chris Barnes in a statement published on the team’s social media pages.

Christian Iddon, 2026 Assen BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“There are a number of factors that have led me to make this decision and it has been a difficult few days to say the least.

“BSB has been a part of my family’s life for almost 20 years and in that time I personally have helped out so many riders and teams along with making so many friends and have 100s of great memories.

“The time has come for me to concentrate on my family’s journey, with having my own business and a race team, unfortunately, something has to give.

“Time is short and life is for living and despite the ups and downs of racing I have loved being a small part of British Superbikes.

“I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me over the years, from the cups of coffee and cakes to the words of encouragement when needed.

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Christian Iddon, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“To all my team and riders, you have given your all this year and I am honestly so proud of our achievements, but more so the way you have all carried yourselves, I am so so proud of you all.

“To finish, I'd like to wish everyone all the best and good luck for the remainder of this weekend and for your future adventures in racing.”