Kawasaki has announced its sole rider for the 2027 BSB season, with a rookie getting a promotion from Supersport.

Kawasaki announced a partnership with Binch Racing for its 2027 BSB return, having been absent from the 2026 grid as a result of the introduction of Bimota at its official team: FS-3.

For the Binch team, it means a move up from the Supersport class where it ran Ducatis in 2026.

Carter Brown was one of its riders, and it’s Brown who gets the move up with Binch for the 2027 BSB season.

Dave Binch with Carter Brown. Credit: Kawasaki UK.

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“I'm incredibly excited to be making the step up to the British Superbike Championship with Kawasaki in 2027,” said Brown.

“It's been a pleasure working with Binch Racing throughout 2026, and I'm really looking forward to making our Superbike debut together next season.

“I know there's a lot to learn, but I'm excited to get to grips with the new bike over the winter and prepare for the challenge ahead.

To have this opportunity at just 20-years-old is something I'm incredibly proud of. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who has helped make this possible, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together with Binch Racing and Kawasaki.”

Dave Binch, Binch Racing team owner, added: “We are incredibly proud to see Carter [Brown] making the step up to British Superbikes with us. Having worked with him throughout last season in Supersport, we have seen first-hand his ability, commitment and determination, and we believe this is the right next step in his racing career.

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Carter Brown. Credit: Kawasaki UK.

“Carter will be a rookie in 2027 on the Ninja ZX-10RR, and this fits perfectly with Kawasaki’s and the team’s sponsors’ commitment to developing talent for the future. Having the youngest rider with arguably the least experience on a Superbike on the BSB grid makes this announcement even more exciting.

“It’s a huge opportunity for him, and one that we are determined to make the most of. We, of course, need to be mindful not to put too much pressure on Carter’s young shoulders; however, in my experience, he thrives on the pressure.

“Carter’s promotion underlines Binch Racing’s commitment to developing talent and building a competitive future within British motorcycle racing. The team now turns its attention to preparing for the challenge ahead and getting on with our new exciting project.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Carter [Brown] to Team Green.

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“Having the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR back on the grid next season is something we are really excited to see, and being able to give a rookie rider like Carter the chance to step up to the Superbike class and develop his skills within the same team setup as he had this year should make the transition easier, and we can’t wait to see how he progresses over the season.”