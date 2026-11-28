Following the announcement earlier in the year that the team would be switching from Honda to Ducati machinery in BSB 2027, TAG Racing has confirmed the signing of Jason O’Halloran.

O’Halloran, of course, will also be making the Honda-to-Ducati switch, moving over to TAG from the official Honda Racing UK squad, which brought him back to BSB in 2026 after a title-winning season in the Endurance World Championship in 2025.

For the Australian, it’s a fifth team in five years, but a move he’s nonetheless looking forward to as it puts him on the bike that won 25 of the 33 races in the 2026 BSB season.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the TAG Racing Ducati team for 2027, and to get to the opportunity to race the Ducati Panigale V4 R is something that excites me and I’m really looking forward to it," said Jason O'Halloran. "I have to say a massive thanks to Rob, Tracy and Gary [Winfield] for putting their faith in me and signing me for next season.

Jason O'Halloran with TAG Racing Ducati. Credit: TAG Racing.

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“I know when the team announced that they would be moving to Ducati they had a long list of riders to choose from, and to be selected by them to take on the challenge of leading their team is one I’m very proud of, and also very thankful of.

“I obviously stepped away from BSB in 2025 and went to ride in World Endurance and won the world title there. I came back to BSB last year and I was hopeful of a successful year but it was tough, a real challenge, but one thing it did was confirm to me that I made the right choice coming back. I love the series, I love being a part of it and I’m even more hungry now than ever to be successful in it.

“I can’t wait to get out on the V4 R, start working with the team and get my head around the new bike and come out strong at the start of the season. I want to win races next year, I want to consistently be fighting for the podium and ultimately be challenging for the top spot. With the support from Ducati and the team, I can’t see any reason why we can’t achieve that. I am super excited for 2027 and I can’t wait to be a part of the TAG Racing Ducati team.”

O’Halloran will partner Fraser Rogers in 2026, who stays with TAG although he admits 2026 was not his best campaign.

Fraser Rogers: “I’m delighted to be staying with the TAG Racing team for the 2027 season, they’re a fantastic team, we’re a good unit together and I’m so pleased that the team have given me the opportunity to ride for them again next season. I must thank Rob, Tracy and Gary for all their support and I’m excited to get going.

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Fraser Rogers with TAG Racing Ducati. Credit: TAG Racing.

“It’s fair to say 2026 really wasn’t mine or the team’s best season, but that is fully behind us now and we’re focussed ahead of next year. Switching to Ducati is really exciting, it’s a package that is proven in BSB and I’m confident we’re going to be in a great place.

“It’s exciting to have Jason joining the team, he’s a brilliant rider and has a wealth of experience and I’m excited to start working with him. I feel we’ll push each on and it will certainly help me for sure. I can’t wait to get on the bike now, understand how the V4 R feels in race trim and get 2027 underway.”