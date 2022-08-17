The two Yamaha riders have so far been the class of the 2022 BSB campaign after combining for ten wins and another 14 podiums in just six rounds.

O’Halloran’s seven wins is by far the most of any rider and after collecting two of those at Thurxton last weekend, the McAMS Yamaha rider now has a healthy advantage of 24 points over Ray, who also broke past the 300 point barrier last time out.

The first rider who is yet to book his showdown spot but is very likely to do so is Lee Jackson.

The FS-3 Kawasaki rider currently sits one place ahead of team-mate Rory Skinner, who will again be on Moto2 duty this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Sitting on 219 points, Jackson is 20 ahead of Skinner, who himself is facing pressure for P4 in the championship from the opening race winner of the year, Glenn Irwin.

Despite having claimed just one podium since completing the treble at Silverstone, Irwin remains in contention to move up to third before the Showdown begins - seven points separate Skinner and the Honda Racing UK rider, while Irwin is 27 back from Jackson.

All three riders are likely to clinch their Showdown spot at next weekend’s round seven of the season at Cadwell Park.

Arguably the most in-form rider following his double at Brands Hatch and race three win at Thruxton, Tarran Mackenzie, who is one place behind Kyle Ryde currently sits seventh in the standings. Behind the Scot is Tommy Bridewell who is the last rider currently on course to secure a Showdown spot.

The first rider currently outside of the top eight and with work to do is Peter Hickman. A double race winner at Cadwell Park last season, next weekend could be vital for the 2022 Isle of Man TT winner who is currently 43 points down on Bridewell.

With two race weekends left before the Showdown commences, Hickman and Leon Haslam are the two riders that could possibly fight for eighth, however, for that to happen they will in all likelihood need others to suffer a poor run of results given the deficit they face.