After Navarra could British Superbike expand overseas further?

The trip to Spain means a first visit abroad since 2019 when the penultimate round of the season was held at Assen.

This year’s season-opener will clash with WorldSBK who are in Assen for round two of their 12-round calendar.

The decision to start the season at Navarra is a big one, but so is the importation of the ‘King of the Baggers’ race which currently takes place on the MotoAmerica schedule.

And reports suggest BSB, alongside MSVR are aiming to take the best domestic championship in the world on the road further in the future.

It remains to be seen whether 2025 will include more European rounds but adding Navarra to the schedule is an indication that British Superbike is more than just a British-based series.

With regards to the 2024 season, big changes in the rider market have taken place already as series champion Tommy Bridewell has left Ducati for Honda.

Long-time McAMS Yamaha rider Jason O’Halloran has also departed for Kawasaki machinery.

FHO Racing BMW and OMG Racing Yamaha have remained unchanged as Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes will line-up for the BMW team, while Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers will be aboard the R1 once again.