Scott Redding confirmed for surprise British Superbikes return

PBM Ducati have found their replacement for Glenn Irwin.

Scott Redding has been confirmed for a surprise British Superbike Championship comeback this weekend at Knockhill.

Irwin sustained an injury in a bad crash at Snetterton, requiring surgery on his pelvis, but will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

PBM Ducati dismissed rumours linking them with Tarran MacKenzie and hinted at an exciting rider to deputise for Irwin.

2019 BSB champion Redding has now been announced.

Redding won the BSB title at his first attempt, while representing the PBM team, when he edged teammate Josh Brookes.

He won at Knockhill, where he will return this weekend.

Redding also has experience of MotoGP and Moto2, and most recently the World Superbike Championship.

Redding said: “It’s exciting for me to be back racing in front of the BSB crowd this weekend at Knockhill.

“Obviously, I have some really great memories with the team from when we won the title back in 2019 and as always I want to do the best job I possibly can for myself, our sponsors and the team.

“I want to put on the best performance I can with this opportunity and I also want to wish Glenn a speedy recovery from his injuries.”

Irwin said: “Best of luck! You have a great team and you’re a great rider so go win races.”

Joint team owner Jordan Bird said: “I am pleased to share that Glenn’s recovery is going well. The whole team are behind him and we can’t wait to see him back in action.

“In the meantime, we are thrilled to welcome Scott back into the team! His experience is invaluable and if 2019 is anything to go by, we are going to hit the ground running.

“This marks a different chapter in our 2025 story, and we’re ready to take it on together. We want to thank everyone who has played their part in making this happen.

“Finally to our Scottish supporters, we know you’ll welcome Scott back to BSB with open arms. We look forward to seeing lots of you trackside this weekend.”