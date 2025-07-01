Leon Haslam aiming to “redeem myself” at Knockhill BSB

Leon Haslam goes to the Knockhill BSB off the back of his third podium of the season at Snetterton.

Leon Haslam, 2025 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
A podium in the final race at the Snetterton BSB came after a weekend in which Leon Haslam said he was “missing a little bit of pace” from the beginning, but the 2018 champion is looking optimistically at this weekend’s race at Knockhill.

Haslam’s Snetterton podium was his first since taking victory in Race 2 at Oulton Park,

“Snetterton for me was the first weekend where we turned up and we were missing a little bit of pace as we were struggling with a few little issues that we were struggling to get on top of,” Haslam said ahead of the Knockhill BSB this weekend (4–6 July).

“The team worked really well and we managed to find the pace and get a podium in that last race, so a big credit to the team, as it was the first time that we had ran it the heat and also at Snetterton for me on the Ducati, so it is good that we could overcome those problems.”

Looking ahead to Knockhill, Haslam added that he is hoping to “redeem” himself at the Scottish circuit after coming away injured in 2024 after a crash in Race 3.

“In the last few years at Knockhill I have had a bit of a tough time, I have ended up with injuries there the last few years.

“So, I want to redeem myself there as it has always been one of my favourite circuits, so I am excited to ride the Ducati there and think we can hit the ground running.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

