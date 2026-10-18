Kyle Ryde relieved to have wrapped up title before wet BSB Brands Hatch finale

Kyle Ryde was out decked in gold for the final BSB race, having secured the 2026 title, his third in a row, making history as the first rider to take consecutive titles after changing manufacturers, but not looking forward to some unfavoured wet racing.

Having the pressure of the title race completed in the sprint saw Ryde able to let go and relax in the final race, proud of coming second as the rain he was dreading arrived and worsened, delaying the start of the final BSB race at Brand hatch, as he explained speaking to British Superbikes after the race:

“It was actually so much fun, being able to enjoy a race. I know the conditions wasn’t great for everybody, but, I mean, if we was to sit down and say who’s really good in the wet, I’d say these two sat next to me and a couple of others.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch, Showdown, trophy presentation © Ian Hopgood Photography

And - I came second, so proud of myself for that. Obviously, we’ve not had a wet race all season and that’s kind of been daunting me, all last night. I didn’t want it to rain and now, I’ve done that. I thought, oh, doesn’t really matter. I can do it, kind of in both conditions. I think it’s been so long before we’ve had a wet race = I’ve actually only done a couple of, ten laps, at Knockhill, and that’s it. So, I was a bit nervous going into a race that was full wet, especially with a championship on the line.

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Like many of the riders, Ryde had little wet running under his belt on the Nitrous Coin/Nitrous Competitions Ducati, so was relived to have Ryan Vickers, one of the riders with wet weather prowess, to follow the lead of around the Kent track, while also being proud of his performance in conditions he does not favour:

Wrapped it up a race early and was able to enjoy that last race - and to follow Ryan for 14 laps, which I know from past experience and all the wet races he’s done, he is very good in the wet. So to follow him home and finish half a second behind, I’ve obviously done a good job there".