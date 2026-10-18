Joe Talbot “out of the seat more times than I was in it” on way to first BSB podium

British Superbikes top rookie performer of 2026 was already clear by a distance to the other newcomers in the class, but topped off a stellar first season in the championship with a breakthrough podium in the final race at Brand Hatch.

The rain had hammered down at the altered start time, leading to a red flag for the conditions. When finally back on the grid, The AJN Steelstock rider lined up in eighth, but was persistent in the weather, shown out of his seat as he struggled with grip at the soggy Kent track, as he explained in his own words to British Superbikes after the race:

“I don’t know how I stayed on to be honest. I was out of the seat so many times. I was out of the seat more times that I was in it to be honest.

We haven’t had many wet sessions. So, to get the data and try and get a good set-up was hard. We just went with what we thought, really. And, when it has been wet, its been - not been wet like it was in that race.

So yeah, just struggled a little bit with the rear grip, but overall the bike and the team have been amazing for me this year. I’ve learned so much and they’ve helped me along the way, I can’t thank the AJN Steelstock Team enough”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Talbot has been widely considered to have had a first strong season in BSB after missing out the year before after being originally signed in the three strong OMG Team which was due to also feature Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray, that fell though.

The bimota rider wanted more and has been looking for a podium all season, and that self belief bore fruit right at the very end of the season, bringing relief after a stellar fight through the pack, completed with an overtake on double Brands winner Scott Redding.

After describing that feeling, Talbot finished the interview with a joking reference to the podium trio, consisting of himself, championship winner Ryde and race winner Ryan Vickers, all of whom had recently been a part of a golfing holiday together:

“So, yeah, it was really good and I’m just really happy to go into the off-season and finally got a trophy to take home.

It was good, definitely worth the trip to the golf the other week, and yeah, thanks to Turkey, I must have found something and I did alright. So yeah, thanks to everyone”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT