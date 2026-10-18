“Over the moon” Kyle Ryde’s first words after winning 2026 BSB title

Kyle Ryde speaks after winning his third straight BSB title in Race 2 at the Brands Hatch finale.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Donington Park
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Donington Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde says he’s “over the moon” after winning his third straight BSB title a race early at Brands Hatch.

Ryde led Scott Redding by 48 points going into the final race, so a top-five would’ve been enough to clinch the title in Race 2. 

But the Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider had his sights set on victory. Only a series of aggressive moves from Redding was enough to convince Ryde to think of the bigger picture and settle for a podium.

“Amazing. Best one yet for sure,” Ryde told TNT Sports after finishing third in Race 2 at Brands Hatch to clinch the 2026 BSB title.

Kyle Ryde leads Scott Redding, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde leads Scott Redding, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“Obviously, I’ve had an amazing season, to finish it off like that… I didn’t back down, I wanted to try and win. 

“Every time Scott [Redding] came past it was almost like he was trying to run me off the track, so I was trying to be clever and not pass him back. 

“Once Brad [Ray] came past I thought ‘Right, two laps, just hang on and hopefully get a fifth place’. 

“I wasn’t looking at my board or anything, I was just honestly trying to win the race, I thought I had a good bike underneath me. 

“Obviously I was dragging Scott along and every time he passed me it was in a left-hander where I was struggling a little bit; it was always late and nearly harsh. 

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“But I’m over the moon, so happy for all my team, everyone that’s come to watch – an amazing season, 30 podiums, unbelievable.”

After the race, Ryde was greeted by Redding on the outside of turn two, and then by the majority of the BSB paddock in pit lane.

“He [Redding] had to be clever, didn’t he, he didn’t want to make it easy for me for sure, so I don’t knock him for that,” said Ryde.

“But great words from everyone, the whole pit lane waiting for me there. 

“Out of all the celebrations, this is the first one I’ve done it a race early and I feel like it’s well-deserved as well. 

“Let’s see what happens this afternoon – if it’s raining I might go to the pub!”

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British Superbikes
“Over the moon” Kyle Ryde’s first words after winning 2026 BSB title
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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