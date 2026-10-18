Kyle Ryde wins 2026 BSB title at Brands Hatch finale

Kyle Ryde has won the 2026 BSB title at the final round in Brands Hatch.

Kyle Ryde, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde has been crowned the 2026 BSB champion at the final round at Brands Hatch.

Ryde won the BSB title in the second of three races at this weekend’s Brands Hatch finale after being denied by Scott Redding in Race 1. 

It’s the Nottingham rider’s third title and his first aboard a Ducati, after winning his previous two championships with Yamaha machinery.

The 2026 title is also Ryde’s third in succession, and he becomes the first rider to achieve three BSB championships in a row since Niall Mackenzie won the 1996, 1997, and 1998 crowns.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch, Showdown
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Mackenzie won all three of his titles with the Cadbury’s Boost Yamaha team, and this is some similarity with Ryde’s run of championships, as the 29-year-old has won all of his titles with the same team, albeit under different names (OMG Racing becoming Nitrous Competitions Racing in 2025) and with different machinery, of course.

Ryde’s run to the 2026 title has included 30 podiums and 16 victories. Only a fourth in Race 3 at Thruxton and a DNF at Donington two weeks ago have prevented a 100 per cent podium record for Ryde so far this year.

It’s also a title that comes in the 30th anniversary season of BSB in its current guise, and therefore also 30 years on from the first of Mackenzie’s historic run of three successive titles.

Ryde’s gap at the end of Race 1 at Brands Hatch is 40 points over the aforementioned Redding, who has been his closest rival all season but who ultimately could not match the consistent pace of Ryde across the season’s 11 rounds.

The title is also the last one to be won under BSB’s current technical rules, before new performance balancing rules are introduced for 2027 with the aim of creating better performance parity across the manufacturers after Ducati emerged in 2026 with its new Panigale V4 R to dominate the championship, winning 26 of the 31 races so far.

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Kyle Ryde wins 2026 BSB title at Brands Hatch finale
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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