Leon Haslam optimistic for Donington BSB after against-the-odds round one podiums

Leon Haslam is hoping to conquer the top step of the BSB podium for the first time in 2026 at the Donington Park round this weekend (15–17 May).

Haslam started the season at Oulton Park two weeks ago (2–4 May) with a trio of second places, behind reigning BSB champion Kyle Ryde on all three occasions.

But it was a race that Haslam and the Moto Rapido team entered with limited preparation, having received their Ducati Panigale V4 R race bike only a few days before the event.

As a result, the positive results at round one bring optimism to Haslam for round two.

“For me Oulton Park was obviously a good start with three second places,” said Leon Haslam, speaking to BritishSuperbike.com.

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“We had only got the bike a literally a matter of days before and we threw a standard set up on it and we managed to improve the bike in Race 1, which was the first time I’d done more than 10 laps in a row since October!

“So actually challenging and taking the lead with a few laps to go in the last race means I’m feeling pretty confident.”

He added: “It’s the home race next for me now at Donington Park. Obviously, we know the Yamaha with Brad [Ray], as well as Kyle [Ryde] and Scott [Redding] go well there, so I feel there will be a few more in the mix.

“But it gives us another opportunity to progress with this new Ducati and try to get on that top step of the podium.”

Haslam’s last BSB win came over a year ago at last year’s Oulton Park opener when he won Race 2. For a full length race win, Haslam has to look back to his title-winning year, 2018, when he won Race 2 at the final round at Brands Hatch.

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