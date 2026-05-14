Storm Stacey hopeful of Donington BSB chances after North West 200 wins

The second round of the 2026 BSB season sees Storm Stacey head into Donington Park having developed a much larger reputation for himself over the past week, but also with a solid base to build on after a consistent Oulton Park round.

Stacey, of course, heads to Donington this weekend only a few days on from taking two wins at the North West 200 in his first appearance at a road racing event, winning the Superstock race and the second Superbike race last Saturday (9 May).

Perhaps, though, the Midlands circuit is not the ideal place for Stacey to return to BSB, the Bathams AJN Ducati rider admitting it’s not among his favourite circuits, but he feels the Panigale V4 R is better suited to the Donington layout than anything he’s ridden there in the past.

Storm Stacey, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Donington Park is not one of my favourite tracks for a Superbike,” Stacey said.

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“I have always struggled on the Kawasaki and the BMW around Donington before, but I feel like the Ducati is the bike for me around there and if I have got any chance of making it work, it would be with the Ducati.”

It had been a good start to the BSB season for Stacey at Oulton Park two weeks ago, finishing twice in the top-five before technical issues struck in Race 3. He says there are some “improvements” coming at Donington, too, but his expectations are relatively modest.

“Oulton Park was unbelievable and a great start to the new year, with a fourth, fifth and ninth, unfortunately we had quite a few technical issues in the last race,” Stacey said.

“The start of the weekend went well and it was just the last race that kind of let us down a little bit but that is how racing goes sometimes. We have learnt a lot with the bike in that process and I am fired up and ready to go for Donington Park.”

He added: “We have got a few improvements that we have worked and developed since Oulton Park, so I am feeling strong going into the weekend.

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“Hopefully it’s a good weekend, my expectations would to be comfortably inside the top ten as I have always struggled to do that before at that track so that would be great, and see improvement.

“I am mega happy at the moment and can’t wait to ride again this weekend.”