Kyle Ryde uses “little plan” for BSB Oulton Park triple

Kyle Ryde dominated the first race weekend of the BSB season with his first triple win at Oulton Park.

Ryde had been in control of the weekend from day one, where he set a new record time on Saturday, then qualified on pole, which helped the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider to a first race win.

Being fastest in the first outing brought another pole to the Ducati rider also secured a sprint win, but was less assured going into the final race, as he struggled with starts after a lack of practice starts having only received his bike in time for the Oulton Park test, something Ryde opened up about in the post race interviews with British Superbikes, launching from third for the final race:

“Obviously it’s been a great weekend. Very unexpected. But yeah, I’ve just done my best. I’ve done what I’ve done in practice. That race was always going to be tough - starting third.

My starts have not been great, but I managed to just about hold my position.”

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Kyle Ryde, BSB, Race 3 podium, 2026, Oulton Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

Despite starting lower after two poles, the reigning double BSB champion still only fell to fourth very briefly, and immediately set about working forward, with polesitter Ray out front, commanding the race:

“I could see within two or three laps Brad was trying to stay at the front and do a good pace, which he was doing.

It made it really, really hard to pass, ‘cause I think when Brad’s obviously in front and he’s got a marker for his braking marker, it’s almost impossible to pass on the brake.

So, it was only probably lap 13, 14 that we could actually have a sniff, if there was any sort of tyre issues or wobbling of bikes.”

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It wasn’t just Ray who had made improvements to be more competitive on his Yamaha, with fellow Ducati rider Leon Haslam proving tough competition, passing Ryde back after being taken over late in the race for a last shot at victory, Ryde added that he had saved enough tyre and energy for a final strategy to play out:

“I managed to pass a few people into the second chicane. So yeah, that was definitely the hardest race to win, especially with Leon coming up the inside with about three to go. I had a little plan to try and pull away, saved a bit of energy, but Leon obviously managed to dig in, like he normally does and make a pass into the last corner.

Second time around, and with a fastest lap the plan did work, taking Ryde to victory number three - his first hat trick of wins at Oulton Park and just the second triple of his career - the first coming at the scene of the next round, Donington Park.

Ryde revealed: ”I thought that our race was run, but I managed to get back in front and just tick off another 33 flat. Put everything into that lap and just pulled a little bit of a gap - enough to do the last two laps at a decent pace and win the race.”

The treble marked a special weekend for the rider with the number 1 plate, who only took five wins in his consistent 2025 title winning season, but now already has three after a successful opening weekend, with Ryde adding:

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“Weekends like this don’t come very often, so just going to cherish the moment and then get ready for Donington.”

Donington Park, the second round of the BSB season, runs over 15-17 May.