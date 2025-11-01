Leon Haslam counting on “continuity” to deliver BSB improvements in 2026

After a first season aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R with the Moto Rapido team in the 2025 BSB season, Leon Haslam expects to benefit from staying in the same setup in 2026.

Having finished third in the 2025 BSB championship, a consistent improvement in Haslam’s level next year is likely to thrust him into full title contention against the likes of Bradley Ray and Kyle Ryde who finished second and first, respectively, this year.

If anything will be responsible for such an improvement, Haslam expects it to be the consistency between his 2025 and 2026 seasons, in which he will ride the same brand of motorcycle for the same team.

“I think the biggest thing is the second year with the bike and the team,” Haslam told TNT Sports after Race 3 at the Brands Hatch finale.

“Yes, we’ve got a new bike coming from Ducati, lots of new upgrades that are looking exciting, but it’s more so the continuity with the team.

“Me, what I’ve understood this year, working with the boys, what I want from the bike – it will be pivotal for next year. So, looking forward to it.”

As he mentioned, although he will still ride a Ducati in 2026, it will not be the same bike as this year, with Ducati bringing a model update to the Panigale V4 R for next year.

The new bike will feature numerous changes compared to the 2025 edition, but Haslam has picked out the new double-sided swingarm as something that could offer a particular benefit to him in BSB.

“Obviously, Ducati are always pushing the bar,” he said.

“We’ve got the double-sided swingarm that I think is the biggest [change]; a lot more edge grip, and that’s the one area that the Yamahas seem to have been beating us this year, a little bit of turning and a little bit of edge grip.

“So, Ducati are doing their normal thing and pushing the bar, and I’m glad to be on it next year.”