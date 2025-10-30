Honda Racing UK confirms Tommy Bridewell departure for 2026 BSB season

Honda Racing UK has confirmed that Tommy Bridewell will not be a part of its rider line-up for the 2026 BSB season.

Bridewell joined Honda in 2024 after winning the 2023 BSB title with PBM Ducati. In that first year, he took the title fight down to a memorable final race decider with Kyle Ryde, but 2025 was more difficult, with only one race win and six podiums in total to finish fifth in the standings and over 200 points behind Ryde, who defended his title.

The announcement of Bridewell’s departure from the Honda Racing UK team ensures a complete refresh of the team’s BSB roster for 2026, since Andrew Irwin was confirmed to be leaving the squad ahead of the Brands Hatch finale. Only Ryan Vickers has been confirmed for the team’s 2026 plans so far.

“I want to thank Honda and all of the team for the last two seasons together,” said Bridewell.

“To have taken Honda back to the front in BSB has been a privilege and I am proud of the results that we achieved together.

“We came within a point of a title in our first year together and proved a lot of people wrong, and even though this year has been tough we have still pushed forward, won a race and scored podiums.

“I wish Honda all the best in the future.”

Honda Racing UK Team Principal Neil Fletcher added: “I would like to thank Tommy [Bridewell] for his remarkable contributions to Honda Racing over the past two seasons.

“Together we achieved race wins, podiums and came within a point of a championship title.

“His relentless commitment when on the bike is testament to the determination that he embodies.

“There are very few riders who, when the visor goes down and the lights go out, give quite as much as Tommy does.

“On behalf of everyone at Honda Racing I wish him well in his future racing and we look forward to sharing the race track again soon.”

Bridewell’s 2026 plans are yet to be confirmed, but speaking after finishing third in the final race of the 2025 BSB season at Brands Hatch, he said he will contend for the title again in 2026.

“I just want to make a promise to everyone that supports me that I will come back next year and I will fight for the championship,” Bridewell told TNT Sports.

“This year’s been out of character for me, I’m not used to this, but honestly my hands have been tied, I’ve not been able to ride the way I can.”

He added: “Next year I’m going to come back and I promise to all my supporters that I will come back swinging.

“I want to say thanks to all my family and friends that always support me, and it’s a nice way to sign off 2025. Mark my words, we’ll be back for 2026.”

