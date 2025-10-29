Fairytale ending “written in the stars” for departing Yamaha BSB team

A victory in their final BSB race was “written in the stars” for Mar-Train Yamaha, team owner Tim Martin says.

The team announced it would be departing the series at the end of the season during the summer of 2025, after what had been to that point a disappointing season with Danny Kent, who had been unable to continue the strong form he ended the 2024 season with.

However, at Brands Hatch – where Kent had taken his first BSB victory in 2024 – the former Moto3 World Champion was able to reclaim the top step for a final time for Mar-Train.

“We got good data from last year,” Kent told TNT Sports after Race 3 in Brands Hatch, “we had the wet weather last year and we managed to get our first win.

“I just want to say a massive thanks to McAMS Racing; this year’s been– we’ve had some super highs, we’ve had three wins, but we’ve also had some super lows.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a difficult year, but I just want to say thank you to Tim and Sonya Martin, this’ll be their final race in BSB and there’s no better way to go out than to go out with a win.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved.”

For team owner Tim Martin, the end of the season seems like something that simply meant to be.

“In 2012 we came to this championship for the first time, and we won our first race here at Brands Hatch in Superport, and to finish in our last race at Brands Hatch with a win as well – it’s written in the stars,” he told TNT Sports.

“We couldn’t be happier. Big thanks to Danny [Kent], he rode superbly well in that race; the bike was brilliant, all the crew, all the sponsors. Just, really enjoyed the ride.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Martin also added that the McAMS sponsor, which was previously associated with the Raceways team that was revived this year – after missing 2024 – with Bradley Ray aboard its R1, will remain in the championship in 2026.

“20 years of my life is a long time,” he said. “Sonya [Martin, Tim’s wife] and I have worked so hard to get the team to this point, but it’s the right time for us to step back now.

“I’m pleased to say that McAMS, our title sponsor, will be staying in the championship, which is fantastic for the sport.

“So, even the fanfare that’s happening now, you couldn’t write it, so really pleased and thank you very much.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT