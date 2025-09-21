Leon Haslam revels in one of “the races that you live for” in three way fight at Assen

Leon Haslam arrived at Assen with a strong track record - the rider with the most BSB wins at Assen, but with no visit by the championship since 2019.

The Moto Rapido Ducati was in his element in a race that could have gone to any of the three riders involved out front, but clean enough to ensure they all still registered a podium finish at Assen, as Haslam described:

“Honestly they’re the races that you live for. It’s Assen - really it always delivers - you know we’ve has such good battles over the years here, such a flowing, fast natured circuit and yeah, I thought I’d done enough.

We were struggling with a few laps to go, just getting into the corners, you know, Scott parked it really good, pretty much like he did at Donington on me. So I got him at Thruxton and Cadwell and he’s got me back twice, so it’s roll on Oulton, I think, but no, fair play.

You know it’s mega to race these guys - so close - nice to get back on the podium and secure that third place.

A hard fought second may have bee the best Haslam had for Assen , but Oulton Park is the scene of his lat win after what looked to be a strong start to his 2025 British Superbikes campaign on the first visit to the track, filling t #92 with hope for the next Showdown round:



“Oulton’s one of my favourite circuits, obviously we got the win there at the beginning of the year. I think I’ve still got the lap record from round one, so it’s always nice to go back.

From our point of view, it’s just about trying to win some races and get on the podium and we managed to get a couple of seconds this weekend”.