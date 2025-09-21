2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (3)

British Superbikes ended their wet Assen Showdown weekend with a race in drier conditions as Scott Redding won a fierce battle to claim the final victory of the weekend.

The race needed two starts to get going, with rain again playing its part and stopping the first attempt after four laps.

Redding had been 15th on the grid after tyre issues led to a tough second race for the first start but had worked his way forward well, with the new grid set as of lap three and the PBM rider up to eighth.

With a special Hager livery for the weekend, the Ducati man felt the need to give it an extra push and was soon on the back of the leaders, with moves at the popular points, the chicane and turn one, putting him third.

Ahead, Leon Haslam was looking for a way around the leader from the first corner, Kyle Ryde, their moves coupled with a fastest laps brought Redding into play.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The final laps saw all three lead at some point, but it was the #4 bike which pulled ahead from turn one on the last lap to lead over the line, with the perfectly timed push handing Redding the win by 0.505s.

Leon Haslam had taken Iddon and Ryde in one move so was leading the original start of the race before it was red-flagged as a rain shower returned, going on to be second for the re-started race for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Championship leader Ryde battled hard despite having a title on the line to take the final podium spot for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Arguably the most visibly annoyed at the first start being ended for rain, Tommy Bridewell was a lonely fourth second time around, too far from the leaders, but away form the battle for fifth for Honda Racing UK.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley Ray was trying to find a way to fifth but could not get a pass to stick on the thorn in his side a determined Storm Stacey, who pulled his Bathams AJN BMW back underneath for fifth after every challenge, leaving the Raceways rider sixth.

Charlie Nesbitt had pulled away from the chasing pack but could not reach the duo, running out of laps to move higher than seventh for MasterMac Honda.

Fraser Rogers was a clear ninth for TAG Honda.

Glenn Irwin lead the next battle over the line, improving to a top ten finish on the second Nitrous Competitions bike, with Max Cook, the sole Kawasaki finisher forced to settle for eleventh at the chequered flag, under pressure himself from Danny Kent, just behind in twelfth for McAMS Yamaha, who in turn had close company from the next set of riders.

2025 British Superbikes Round 9 - Assen - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 22m 36.184s 2 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.505s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.624s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.748s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +10.137s 6 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +10.182s 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +11.841s 8 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +15.170s 9 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +17.652s 10 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +21.698s 11 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +21.744s 12 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +22.008s 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +22.038s 14 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +22.502s 15 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +22.561s 16 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +22.706s 17 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +38.142s 18 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +48.305s 19 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +56.082s 20 Wayne Tessles NED Druijff Racing (Kawasaki) +56.209s 21 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +56.306s 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +56.465s 23 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 24 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) DNF 25 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNS

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

DAO Racing’s Lee Jackson just held 13th ahead of top rookie John McPhee who was 14th for MasterMac Honda, the same group saw Josh Brookes pick up the final point on the second DAO Racing bike, with Scott Swann just missing out in 16th.



Official British Superbike Assen Records:

Old Lap Record: Leon Haslam (Kawasaki, 2018) 1m 36.330s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 35.529s

Assen in 2019:

Round 10 (Showdown):

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifying: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Stapleford)

Race 1: 1 Redding (2 Brookes, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Jaimie van Sikkelerus finished his home race weekend with a 18th place finish for TAG Honda, with additional Netherlands wildcard Wayne Tessels 20th for Druijff Racing Kawasaki.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There was only one crash - race two winner Christian Iddon lost the front unexpectedly early in the race at turn seven, sending his Kawasaki cartwheeling.

Peter Hickman pulled into the pits.



Championship Standings

A podium finish sees Ryde extend again, with the title gap back out to 31 points, with Ryde on 391 ahead of Ray’s 360.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Haslam remains third overall, no wsol and with 280 points with Skinner fourth on 268.

John McPhee pulled out a few extra points in the rookie title hunt, on 53 after the three races, while Swann stayed on 44.5.