2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round nine of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Assen, as Scott Redding became a double winner.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Assen, podium with Kyle Ryde, Leon Haslam
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes ended their wet Assen Showdown weekend with a race in drier conditions as Scott Redding won a fierce battle to claim the final victory of the weekend.

The race needed two starts to get going, with rain again playing its part and stopping the first attempt after four laps.

Redding had been 15th on the grid after tyre issues led to a tough second race for the first start but had worked his way forward well, with the new grid set as of lap three and the PBM rider up to eighth.

With a special Hager livery for the weekend, the Ducati man felt the need to give it an extra push and was soon on the back of the leaders, with moves at the popular points, the chicane and turn one, putting him third.

Ahead, Leon Haslam was looking for a way around the leader from the first corner, Kyle Ryde, their moves coupled with a fastest laps brought Redding into play.

The final laps saw all three lead at some point, but it was the #4 bike which pulled ahead from turn one on the last lap to lead over the line, with the perfectly timed push handing Redding the win by 0.505s.

 

Leon Haslam had taken Iddon and Ryde in one move so was leading the original start of the race before it was red-flagged as a rain shower returned, going on to be second for the re-started race for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Championship leader Ryde battled hard despite having a title on the line to take the final podium spot for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Arguably the most visibly annoyed at the first start being ended for rain, Tommy Bridewell was a lonely fourth second time around, too far from the leaders, but away form the battle for fifth for Honda Racing UK.

Bradley Ray was trying to find a way to fifth but could not get a pass to stick on the thorn in his side a determined Storm Stacey, who pulled his Bathams AJN BMW back underneath for fifth after every challenge, leaving the Raceways rider sixth.

Charlie Nesbitt had pulled away from the chasing pack but could not reach the duo, running out of laps to move higher than seventh for MasterMac Honda.

Fraser Rogers was a clear ninth for TAG Honda.

Glenn Irwin lead the next battle over the line, improving to a top ten finish on the second Nitrous Competitions bike, with Max Cook, the sole Kawasaki finisher forced to settle for eleventh at the chequered flag, under pressure himself from Danny Kent, just behind in twelfth for McAMS Yamaha, who in turn had close company from the next set of riders.

2025 British Superbikes Round 9 - Assen - Race Results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)22m 36.184s
2Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.505s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.624s
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.748s
5Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+10.137s
6Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+10.182s
7Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+11.841s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+15.170s
9Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+17.652s
10Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+21.698s
11Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+21.744s
12Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+22.008s
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+22.038s
14John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+22.502s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+22.561s
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+22.706s
17Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+38.142s
18Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+48.305s
19Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+56.082s
20Wayne TesslesNEDDruijff Racing (Kawasaki)+56.209s
21Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+56.306s
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+56.465s
23Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNF
24Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)DNF
25Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)DNS

DAO Racing’s Lee Jackson just held 13th ahead of top rookie John McPhee who was 14th for MasterMac Honda, the same group saw Josh Brookes pick up the final point on the second DAO Racing bike, with Scott Swann just missing out in 16th.


Official British Superbike Assen Records:

Old Lap Record: Leon Haslam (Kawasaki, 2018) 1m 36.330s
New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 35.529s

Assen in 2019:

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Stapleford)
Race 1: 1 Redding (2 Brookes, 3 O’Halloran)
Race 2: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Jaimie van Sikkelerus finished his home race weekend with a 18th place finish for TAG Honda, with additional Netherlands wildcard Wayne Tessels 20th  for Druijff Racing Kawasaki.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There was only one crash - race two winner Christian Iddon lost the front unexpectedly early in the race at turn seven, sending his Kawasaki cartwheeling.

Peter Hickman pulled into the pits.


Championship Standings

A podium finish sees Ryde extend again, with the title gap back out to 31 points, with Ryde on 391 ahead of Ray’s 360.

Haslam remains third overall, no wsol and with 280 points with Skinner fourth on 268.

John McPhee pulled out a few extra points in the rookie title hunt, on 53 after the three races, while Swann stayed on 44.5.

