Kyle Ryde “hoping for a better one than third” but podium “will do” in title hunt.

Kyle Ryde was exceptionally happy with his Donington Park round ahead of a step into the unknown - Assen.

As the British Superbike championship had not visited Assen since 2019 the Nitrous Competitions rider was a novice at the TT circuit, then had a whole load of rain thrown into the round for good measure.

The day got off to a tricky start with race two, which saw Ryde land a late pole position for the final race after a late push with confidence up, gaining vital positions on the final lap - and points on title rival Bradley Ray, as Ryde explained:



“The wet race, obviously, position wise, wasn’t the best with Brad finishing third, but I stuck to my guns.

I thought the hard wet was good yesterday and I didn’t think the conditions was going to get any worse than that, so I chose the right tyre - just wasn’t brave enough at the start and a few people passed me. Held me up a little bit and had a few moments and yeah, took me ages to get through, but I managed to pass a few people on the last lap.”

With limited time on track the #1 pate rider was pleased to get nearer to normality with a dry race three, after a restart for another shower with just four laps run:



“Glad we got a dry race to finish ‘cause it’s my first dry race at Assen on a superbike. It was good fun. Tried to manage the tyre best I could, but being at the front, I just tried to set a pace that hopefully stretched a few out and managed to salvage a trophy.

I was hoping for a better one than third, but this one will do”.

Like may of the riders, including eventual race winner after Ryde had held strong out front, Scott Redding, the Yamaha man was using the big screens at Assen to gauge the threat in the race, realising they were a trio on track so a podium was all but guaranteed:

“I was looking at the TV, like Scott was saying a minute ago, coming onto the start line and I think after six or seven laps, the scene, there was just the three of us. So when there was a few bold moves going off we were losing time, I wasn’t too fussed ‘cause yeah, all of us had a podium secured as long as we didn’t mess it up.

I’m happy to get get a trophy to take home on the long journey home in the caravan, or motor home should say.”

Though a little disappointed to lose out on positions after leading for do long Ryde was still happy to come away with a trophy and an increase in the points difference in the championship ahead of the next Showdown round at Oulton Park - back out to 31 points as Assen drew to a close at at track where Ray, a much more recent visitor, did not get to open up a gap:

“Felt like a bit of a donkey for ten laps with these two passing me on the last lap, but yeah good weekend all in all points wise, and yeah, looking forward to Oulton”.