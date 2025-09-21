2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (2)

British Superbikes continued the start of the Showdown portion of the season at Assen, this time with a full race and full points, with race two now a full feature race, won by Christian Iddon.

His electric pace while chasing down Redding before running into the gravel in race one saw Iddon sit on pole and get a near perfect start in the tricky conditions.

That speed in the wet was on show again as the AJN Steelstock rider had a gap from the off, but not a comfortable one, holding formation over Bradley Ray, who applied the early pressure forcing Iddon into responding every time the gap dropped on his pit board.

The latter part of the race saw Rory Skinner pass Ray to give chase, nearing until Iddon fought back again. All the riders were on full wets but there was a mix of different options for the rear, with the #21 opting to run the harder compound - searching for drying patches as the race drew to close, to lead over the line by 1.241s.

It is both Iddon’s and Kawasaki’s first win of 2025 and Iddon’s first win at Assen.

Behind, Skinner had been in 18th on the grid and took advantage of a tentative start for many of the riders ahead to be seventh at the end of the first lap.

The rain becoming heavier did nothing to slow the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider, in with a shout of a win after an impressive run forward on his way to second, while trying to avoid the dry on his softer compound tyre, proving both options worked well in the tricky conditions.

Ray was running a sensible race with championship gains on the horizon, and after being passed by Skinner, sat in a safe and sensible third after his race one fall for Raceways Yamaha, bringing a mix of manufacturers to the podium.

Leon Haslam had pushed his way forward and was challenging for the podium places when he ran wide and hit the paint, dropping him back into the clutches of Honda Racing UK’s Tommy Bridewell, who had fought his way out of a three way battle with Fraser Rogers and Charlie Nesbitt, duly passing the Moto Rapido Ducati on it’s arrival in his path at the end of lap fourteen.

That left Haslam fifth, ahead of Nesbitt for MasterMac Honda, who eventually got the better of Rogers on his TAG Honda for seventh.

One of several riders with no previous Assen experience, now with added rain, championship leader Kyle Ryde started ninth and dropped as low as twelfth, picking off riders, initially with great care.

The Nitrous Competitions rider really got into his groove in the final laps, setting the fastest lap of the race on the Yamaha for pole in the final race of the weekend. Confidence up, he pulled out a last corner pass on Storm Stacey through the final chicane to take the chequered flag eighth, limiting the damage to his points advantage.

Stacey was the top BMW for Bathams AJN Racing in ninth, with John McPhee continuing his improved weekend at a more familiar track, completing the top ten on the second MasterMac Honda.



2025 British Superbikes Round 9 - Assen - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) 32m 05.610s 2 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +1.241s 3 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +2.848s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +4.963s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +7.278s 6 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +9.973s 7 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +10.776s 8 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +11.195s 9 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +11.372s 10 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +19.676s 11 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +19.698s 12 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +26.779s 13 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +34.005s 14 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +45.434s 15 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +48.034s 16 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +48.179s 17 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +48.207s 18 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) +49.705s 19 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1m 00.964s 20 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1m 005.923s 21 Wayne Tessles NED Druijff Racing (Kawasaki) +1m 08.923s 22 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +1 lap 23 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1 lap 24 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 25 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNS

Max cook slipped back from a strong start which had seen him as high as third behind his race winning teammate to cross the line eleventh, over seven seconds clear of twelfh placed rookie Scott Swann for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda.

The remaining points were decided by a set of riders normally seen at the sharp end of a race.

Danny Kent, third in race one, was a clear 13th for McAMS Yamaha.

Lee Jackson won the intense battle for 14th on his return from injury with DAO Racing, pulling clear of race one winner Scott Redding, who lurched for the lead at the first corner in his special Hagar anniversary livery on the PBM Ducati then rapidly headed in the wrong direction in 15th, just beating Josh Brookes to the final point in the run to the line.

Glenn Irwin was out if his seat at one point on the second Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, bringing home the bike safely in 17th.

Official British Superbike Assen Records:

Old Lap Record: Leon Haslam (Kawasaki, 2018) 1m 36.330s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 35.529s

Assen in 2019:

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Stapleford)

Race 1: 1 Redding (2 Brookes, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Regular home rider Jaimie van Sikkelerus was 18th for TAG Honda, with additional Netherlands wildcard Wayne Tessels 21st for Druijff Racing Kawasaki.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were no fallers, but Davey Todd returned to the pits. Luke Hedger fell in morning warm up. Already carrying injury with a swollen hand he did not make the grid for the second race.



Championship Standings

Ray finishing ahead of Ryde sees the gap behind the duo down to 25 points - a race win in the current Showdown round, with Ryde on 371 and Ray at a total of 346.

Haslam remains third overall, but is tied on 258 points with podium finisher Skinner. Race winner Iddon completes the top five on 240 after securing the maximum 25 points.

McPhee remains the top rookie on 51 points, with rival Swann moving on to 44.5.

