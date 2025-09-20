Scott Redding had to “wing it” out front to collect win 150 for PBM in Assen

Scott Redding’s third win on his return to British Superbikes came in tough conditions, leading into the rain around Assen until the red flag.

The Hager Ducati rider had started second, having also lowered the lap record before Bradley Ray scored pole, and lead into turn one, before Kyle Ryde gave an early challenge.

Redding had the most recent time on track, having raced at Assen as recently as April in WSBK before making his BSB return, but was keen to point out he had no wet experience of the TT track to call on:



“It was just a strange one for me, really. Nobody had really done laps in the rain, so I kind of felt good on the bike. So I just thought, just do your own thing if you get away.

Got off to a good start - Kyle came outside of me in turn one. I thought ‘well, there must be grip’ so when he made a small mistake I was able to pass him back and then I saw the pit board after a couple of laps had three seconds. I thought, right, that’s good, but it also gave me a little bit of warning. I was kind of like ‘oh, maybe you’re pushing a bit too hard.”

As Redding pulled out his lead the challengers came thick and fast, with Christian Iddon the first rider to chase him down on the Kawasaki before he dropped back after running through the gravel:

2So then I thought, right, try to manage the best you can, and then Iddon was coming quite fast, bringing the lap time down.

I tried to respond, didn’t do much, but then he crashed and then there was like, five seconds to where Leon was.”

With Redding managing the gap and Haslam drawing in the gap dropped from almost five seconds to under two, with the #91 bike visible behind in the spray when the red flag halted the action, as vision became a big issue for the #4 out front:

“I tried to just do the same thing, just manage the race from behind me. When they closed the gap, I tried to respond with a better lap time, but I was the first one through the track conditions and coming back into the final two sections, I couldn’t really see the curbs that much.

Went on the kerb one lap had a big moment, but I was trying to get the race through the halfway distance, but we just couldn't quite hang on to it.”

Holding the lead meant Redding was first to the worsening conditions, eventually putting up his hand to show he was struggling -as the red flag arrived:

2Obviously the guys behind could see that I was okay, so they could keep pushing. So it was a difficult place to be. But I don’t think I would have changed that any other way, so I was happy.”

Redding admitted they didn’t really make any special changes to the PBM bike on it’s way to the 150th win, as the conditions were so tricky, rider and team decided to just “wing it”:

“No set-up really we just jumped on and just wing it as best as we can - so to come out with the win, I’m happy and I think race direction did the right call for today.”